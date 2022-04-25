TVS partners with Petronas for India's first factory racing team

Automobile manufacturer TVS Motor Company in agreement with Petronas is all set to form India’s first factory racing team titled Petronas TVS Racing Team. The team was earlier named TV Racing.

Petronas will supply engine oil, Petronas Sprinta to the team who will participate in Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), and Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), TVS Motor revealed in an official statement.

This partnership will give a boost to further grow the popularity of racing in India. The partnership is followed by a strategic business alliance with Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) to develop a co-branded oil – Petronas TVS TRU4 RacePro – which will be available for consumers in the high street market across India in May 2022, the motor company stated.

KN Radhakrishnan, CEO TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to have Petronas as our partner for TVS Racing. Petronas comes with many progressive technological solutions, backed by significant wins in prominent racing events. I am confident that Petronas’ global expertise and solid presence in motorsports combined with TVS Racing’s four decades of strong racing heritage will take us to greater heights.”

Datuk Sazali Hamzah, Executive Vice President and CEO Downstream Petronas said, “Amongst the examples of a significant portfolio, enhancements include supplying LPG through IndianOil PETRONAS Pvt. Ltd. (IPPL), provision of rooftop solar panels via AmPlus Energy. Today, we seal a stronger partnership with one of India’s most respected OEM, TVS Motor Company, with the PETRONAS TVS Racing Team launch.”

