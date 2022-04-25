‘World needs strong, stable France’: Anand Mahindra on Emmanuel Macron’s victory 

Mahindra Group chairman and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra congratulated Emmanuel Macron for getting re-elected as the President of France. Mahindra said that the world needs a strong, stable and inclusive France to aid in global recovery after a war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mahindra tweeted in French, “Hearty congratulations to Emmanuel Macron for a clear and convincing victory. The world needs a strong, stable and inclusive France to help recovery after a war and a pandemic.”

Félicitations chaleureuses @EmmanuelMacron pour une victoire claire et convaincante. Le monde a besoin d'une France forte, stable et inclusive pour aider à la relance, après une guerre et une pandémie — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 25, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Macron on his re-election as the French President earlier in the day. Prime Minister Modi said that he looks forward to work together towards deepening the strategic partnership between India and France.

Modi tweeted, “Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership.”

Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2022

Macron got elected as the French President for the second time after he defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen with a great margin. He promised to make changes given the disillusionment with his first term.

“Many in this country voted for me not because they supported my ideas but to keep those out of the far-right. I want to thank them and know I owe them a debt in the years to come,” Macron said during his victory speech.

