TVS Motor sales rise 15% YoY in August 2022

TVS Motor has registered a growth of 15 percent in August 2022 with sales of 333,787 units as against 290,694 units in the month of August 2021. The total two-wheelers registered a growth of 15 percent in August 2022 with sales increasing from 274,313 units in August 2021 to 315,539 units in August 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 33 percent with sales increasing from 179,999 units in August 2021 to 239,325 units in August 2022.

Motorcycle segment registered a growth of 17 percent with sales increasing from 133,789 units in August 2021 to 157,118 units in August 2022. Scooter registered a growth of 40 percent with sales increasing from 87,059 units in August 2021 to 121,866 units in August 2022.

The company said that it is optimistic about the demand in the domestic two-wheeler market and as the availability of semiconductors have supported in reaching a balanced supply chain, the company expects to meet the festive demand.

TVS Motor's total exports registered sales of 93,111 units in August 2022 as against sales of 109,927 units in August 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 76,214 units in August 2022 as against 94,314 units in August 2021.

The three-wheeler section of the company grew by 11 percent growing from 16,381 units registered in August 2021 to 18,248 units in August 2022. On the other hand, newly-launched variants of the electric scooter, TVS iQube Electric continued to garner great response from customers, showcasing a strong consolidated sales growth, with a positive future demand pool.

The company sold 4,418 units of TVS iQube Electric in August 2022 as against sales of 649 units in August 2021.



