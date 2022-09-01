Bajaj Auto total sales surge 8% in August; exports fall by 28%

Bajaj Auto total sales rose 8 percent on an annual basis to 4,01,595 units in August, 2022. In total the automaker had sold a total of 3,73,270 vehicles in August 2021. The total domestic sales grew by 49 percent to 2,56,755 units, while the total exports fell by 28 percent from 2,00,675 units in August 2021 to 1,44,840 units in August 2022.

The two-wheeler exports volume in August declined by 32 percent to 1,21,787 units, from 1,80,339 units in August 2021, the company said. On the other hand, the two-wheeler domestic sales rose 48 percent to 2,33,838 units in August 2022, as compared to 1,57,971 units in August 2021.

Bajaj Auto also registered a 31 percent growth in commercial vehicles sales at 45,970 units in August. The sale of commercial vehicles last year in the month of August was 34,960, an official statement mentioned.



Bajaj Auto sold 6 percent fewer units in the April-July period, as compared to the year ago. Its sales for the month of July also saw a decline of 4 percent year-on-year. Commercial vehicle sales in the month of July increased 3 per cent from 38,547 units in the previous year to 39,616 units.

The auto company reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,163 crore for June quarter 2022-23, as compared to the net profit of Rs 1,170 in April-June period a year ago. The decline came on the back of the chip shortage that impacted sales.



