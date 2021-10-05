TVS, Tata Power collaborate to implement electric two-wheeler charging ecosystem

TVS Motor Company, entered into a strategic partnership with Tata Power to enhance India's two-wheeler charging ecosystem. As part of the MoU, the two companies agreed to drive the comprehensive implementation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) across India and deploy solar power technologies at TVS Motor locations.

The partnership aims to create a large dedicated electric two-wheeler charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility in India. This will also give the customers of TVS iQube Electric access to the widespread charging network by Tata Power through the TVS Motor customer connect app and Tata Power EZ Charge app across India. The partnership aims to create a regular AC charging network and a DC fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers. This partnership will further help drive EV adoption in the country among two-wheeler customers who aspire to take a step in going electric.

With increasing concerns about global climate change developments, solar energy will play an important role going forward. Expanding technologies in solar energy will play a vital role in the shift towards clean energy adoption by consumers. With this intent, the two companies will also explore opportunities to use solar energy to power select TVS Motor locations in their journey towards sustainability.

“Through this collaboration, we will further leverage our expertise to enhance synergy between sustainable mobility and renewable energy integration resulting in the creation of robust EV charging eco-system across India," said, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power.