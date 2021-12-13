Ultraviolette raises funds from TVS Motor, Zoho for production, launch of F77

Sustainable mobility innovator Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd announced on Monday that it has raised a new round of capital in its Series C funding, led by TVS Motor Company, which is an early backer of the company. Zoho Corporation also participated in the round along with TVS Motor.

Ultraviolette is currently setting up its manufacturing and assembling facility in Electronics City, Bengaluru. In an official statement, the firm stated that funds generated from this round of funding towards the production and commercial launch of its high-performance electric motorcycle, the F77, and will roll out the first batch of motorcycles in the first half of 2022.

"Consumer preference will change when EV's deliver performance and experience, surpassing the current generation of IC engine bikes. This investment from TVS Motor Company and ZOHO Corp is a validation of our endeavour to redefine the future of mobility," said Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive

The firm has stated that the F77 is India's first high-performance electric motorcycle built with principles used in the aviation industry.

"Since our inception, our goal has been to build a future-ready technology that serves as a game changer in the mobility ecosystem. And we believe the F77 will redefine the global perception of electric mobility," said Niraj Rajmohan, Founder and CTO, Ultraviolette Automotive

Ahead of its launch, Ultraviolette has been testing the F77 across different terrains in the country, to validate the motorcycle's drivetrains, chassis and battery capability using several quantitative and qualitative parameters. The company is currently in the final stages of testing and will commence production of the F77 in the first half of 2022.

"Ultraviolette brings these values to life in a unique way in the F77, and we are excited to support this! We are delighted that we chose to partner with them at an early stage, and I am confident that Ultraviolette's EV line-up will see rapid adoption across the country and the world,'' said Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company

"I am thrilled to support Ultraviolette's goal towards revolutionizing the mobility landscape globally, and I look forward to the launch of the F77 in the months ahead," said Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO, Zoho Corporation.

Also Read: TVS Motor signs MoU with Tamil Nadu for Rs 1,200 cr investment