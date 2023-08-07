Uttar Pradesh emerges as the frontrunner in automobile sales for Q1 2023, shows SIAM data

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday unveiled the latest data on vehicle sales for the period of April to June 2023, providing insights into the performance of states and union territories (UTs) in India's automobile market.

According to the report, Uttar Pradesh emerged as a frontrunner in the sales race, showcasing a notable 10 per cent surge in passenger vehicle sales, accompanied by a substantial 17 per cent rise in two-wheeler sales. The commercial vehicle and three-wheeler segments also demonstrated strong growth, each posting a commendable 10 per cent and 12 per cent increase, respectively.

Maharashtra secured the second spot in this race, with a robust 12 per cent rise in passenger vehicle sales. In the two-wheeler and commercial vehicle categories, Maharashtra maintained its stride, registering a 9 per cent and 12 per cent growth, respectively. Not to be outdone, the three-wheeler segment experienced a 10 per cent upswing.

Tamil Nadu clinched the third position, recording a steady 7 per cent growth in passenger vehicle sales. The state's two-wheeler sector mirrored this upward trend with an 8 per cent increase, while commercial vehicles and three-wheelers posted gains of 9% and 7%, respectively.

Karnataka maintained a competitive stance at fourth position, showcasing an 8 per cent rise in passenger vehicle sales and a 7 per cent growth in the two-wheeler segment. This momentum extends to the commercial vehicle and three-wheeler sectors, both of which displayed an 8 per cent upsurge.

Gujarat rounded off the top five states with a solid 8 per cent increase in passenger vehicle sales and a 6 per cent growth in two-wheelers. The commercial vehicle segment mirrored this growth rate at 8 per cent, while the three-wheeler category shone with a remarkable 10 per cent rise.

The rankings continue with the sixth spot claimed by Bihar, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Telangana, each contributing to the dynamic landscape of vehicle sales in the country.

The latest data highlights the diverse growth trajectories of different states and UTs in the automobile sector. These figures underscore the complex interplay of consumer preferences, economic factors, and regional dynamics that shape the sales landscape across India. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, these insights serve as crucial indicators for industry stakeholders, policymakers, and enthusiasts alike.

