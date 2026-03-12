Stock market: Oil price hike not a big concern, AI is, says Nischal Maheshwari
Stock market: Oil price hike not a big concern, AI is, says Nischal Maheshwari
Maheshwari said he sees no strong reasons to believe Nifty can test 17,000-18,000 level going ahead, even as he felt the recent spike in crude oil prices is painful for the economy and investors at large.
The market expert said India’s corporate earnings could grow at 10–12 per cent for the coming financial year.
Market veteran Nischal Maheshwari in an exclusive interview to Business Today said he finds the emergence of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) as a bigger risk for the stock market than the recent sharp hike in crude oil prices.
Maheshwari said he sees no strong reasons to believe Nifty can test 17,000-18,000 level going ahead, even as he felt the recent spike in crude oil prices is painful for the economy and investors at large.
The market veteran cited past geopolitical tensions such as Gulf war of 1997 to note that crude prices have in the past gone up sharply, most of the time, it reverses and go back below the starting point.
"Why I am tell you this is because you have to understand that the growth in the boil demand world war is only 2-3 per cent a year and the oil production is going up almost around 4-5 per cent a year and slowly that is getting replaced by the solar energy and all," he told Business Today.
Maheshwari said there was a huge flood of oil, across the world, ahead of the war and still continues to be there.
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"Once things settle down, oil prices will go back to may be around $70-78 kind of a number," he said.
Maheshwari said the the bigger issue is the AI disruption. "That's a very big thing. This is where the market and, personally, I also have not been able to put my arms around it in terms of how much impact it will happen on the world economy," Maheshwari said.
The market expert said India’s corporate earnings could grow at 10–12 per cent for the coming financial year. For investors deploying fresh capital, he recommended focusing on domestic themes such as banking, automobile and consumption. Besides, Maheshwari prefers globally-resilient sectors like pharma, particularly CDMO and hospital businesses.
Maheshwari sees AI disruption as a larger long-term challenge for global markets and the Indian IT sector in particular.
Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.
Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.
I am on the go 24/7: Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.