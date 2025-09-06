VinFast launches VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in India; check prices, booking amount

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast Auto Ltd has officially launched its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs in India, marking a bold step into the country’s fast-developing EV sector. With this entry, the company seeks to carve out a space in the premium electric vehicle segment, positioning itself against both domestic players and established international brands.

Supporting its India entry, VinFast has announced the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The factory, seen as central to the company’s global ambitions, will begin with an annual production capacity of 50,000 vehicles, with plans to scale up to 150,000 units. According to CEO Pham Sanh Chau, the India facility is not only for the domestic market but also serves as a gateway for exports to South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

VF6 and VF7 models

The VF6 and VF7 models showcase strong performance and advanced technology. The VF7 Wind variant features a 70.8 kWh battery, delivering 150 kW of power and 310 Nm of torque. Both vehicles come equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which include adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. The VF6 offers a range of up to 468 km, while the VF7 can achieve up to 532 km on a single charge, as certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Performance and numbers

Beyond performance, the new SUVs feature premium touches, including vegan leather interiors, panoramic glass roofs, and a 12.9-inch infotainment system with wireless connectivity. VinFast is also offering significant customer incentives: a 10-year or 200,000 km battery warranty, three years of free maintenance, and complimentary charging at VGreens stations until July 2028.

Market pricing

VinFast has launched competitive pricing for its models to attract Indian consumers in the premium segment. The VF6 Earth variant starts at ₹16.49 lakh, the VF7 Earth variant at ₹20.89 lakh, and the top-end VF7 Sky Infinity, featuring dual-motor AWD, is priced at ₹25.49 lakh. Bookings have already begun with a token amount of ₹21,000.

To strengthen its reach, VinFast has partnered with 13 dealer groups and will establish 32 dealerships across 27 cities, with an expansion plan to 35 outlets by the end of 2025. This reflects the company’s long-term commitment to building scale in India.

Highlighting India’s importance, CEO Pham Sanh Chau remarked: “India is essential to our mission. Entering India was about understanding their needs, and the response to our entry has been phenomenal.” Vehicles manufactured in India will also support VinFast’s export strategy, further reinforcing the role of the Tamil Nadu facility in its global operations.

Indian EV market

India’s EV market is at a nascent stage, with electric cars accounting for a small fraction of overall vehicle sales. However, the government has set an ambitious target of 30% EV adoption by 2030. VinFast’s entry, with high-range SUVs at competitive prices, is expected to accelerate consumer adoption and bring more variety to the premium EV segment.

Tesla’s parallel entry

VinFast’s debut comes as Tesla also enters India. In July, Tesla launched its first experience centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, with another planned in Delhi NCR. The company has received just over 600 car orders, a modest figure given its global delivery scale—Tesla sells a similar volume every four hours worldwide. Shipments from Shanghai are expected in September, with 350–500 cars arriving this year.

Tesla had initially aimed to utilise its 2,500-car annual quota, but high import duties have pushed prices up—an entry-level Tesla costs about $68,000 (₹59 lakh), restricting its appeal. Although CEO Elon Musk had anticipated tariff relief through trade negotiations, talks have stalled. Nonetheless, Tesla has hired sales and service staff in India, signaling a serious commitment to the premium EV market despite the hurdles.

With VinFast launching locally produced models and Tesla importing its vehicles at premium prices, India’s EV landscape is poised for an exciting phase of growth. While challenges such as tariffs and infrastructure remain, the entry of global players is set to provide Indian consumers with greater choice and accelerate the transition toward sustainable mobility.