Volkswagen delivers 150 Virtus sedans in single day, earns place in India Book of Records

German luxury car maker Volkswagen on Wednesday one of its dealers has delivered 150 units of its recently-launched 5-seater Virtus sedan in one day, which has earned the car a place in the India Book of Records.

The all-new Virtus was launched in the country on June 9 at an introductory price of Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The national record has been awarded to the company's dealer partner in Kerala, EVM Motors & Vehicles India, it said in a statement.

In Kerala alone, more than 200 cars have been delivered to customers by its dealers-- EVM Motors & Vehicles and Phoenix Cars Pvt Ltd under the mega delivery programme for the Virtus, Volkswagen.

"We are extremely elated to have the new Volkswagen Virtus create a national record at the 'India Book of Records', by being a single model sedan to be delivered in a day by a single dealership, said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Car India.

Virtus sedan is available across 152 dealerships in the country.