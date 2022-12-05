Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition SUV launched in India; check what's new

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India announced the new ‘Exclusive Edition’ on its Tiguan. The new edition comes with a special 'Exclusive' badging, a few new features and some cosmetic changes as well. In terms of performance, the car remains the same. The Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition is available across our 155 sales touchpoints in 116 cities across India.

Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition Features

The Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition enhances the design and utility of the carline with features such as load sill protection at the rear, sporty 18-inch Sebring Sterling Silver wheels, aluminum pedals and dynamic hubcaps. The Exclusive Edition badging can be prominently viewed on the exterior and interior of the Tiguan. It is available on the Pure White and Oryx White exterior body colors.The Volkswagen Tiguan is powered by a 2.0L TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. It has a peak power of 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque delivering a fuel efficiency of 12.65 kmpl (ARAI certified).

The new Volkswagen Tiguan comprises of intelligent and adaptive LED matrix headlights with IQ. More commanding lights for better on-road stance. The Volkswagen Tiguan also comes equipped with a 20.32cm touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, Illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, soft-touch dashboard, 30 shades of multicolor ambient lights, flat bottom multi-function steering wheel, a three-zone Climatronic air-conditioning system with touch control and a panoramic sunroof that complements the look of the Tiguan.

The Tiguan comprises of the reverse camera giving 4 different views to the customer. The Volkswagen Tiguan comes equipped with safety features such as six airbags, anti-brake locking system (ABS), ESC, anti-slip regulation (ASR), EDL, hill start assist, hill descent control, engine drag torque control, active TPMS, 3 head-rests at rear, 3-point seat belts, ISOFIX, and driver alert systems.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Volkswagen Tiguan is our global best-seller that has received a phenomenal response from customers. We are delighted to introduce the ‘Exclusive Edition’ on the Tiguan with additional design and utilitarian features that further enhance the appeal of the car. Built on the globally acclaimed MQB platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan offers an impeccable combination of style, performance, premium-ness, safety, functionality and class-leading features.”