India’s safest SUVs: Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun score five stars in G-NCAP crash test

Global NCAP recently overhauled its crash test parameters for cars sold in India. The crash test has become much more extensive with new elements factoring into the overall scores. Two cars were subjected to the new Global NCAP tests: Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Both cars are essentially the same as they are built on the same platform by sister brands. Despite the new changes, the cars managed to score five stars in both adult and child occupant safety ratings. This is a first for any car sold in India, making the duo one of the most safest cars in the country.

The Taigun and Kushaq are twin models sharing the same platform and produced in the same plant. According to GNCAP, the frontal impact of the two SUVs which are offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was good. Driver’s chest showed adequate protection and passenger’s chest showed good protection. Driver’s and passenger’s knees showed good protection as well. GNCAP rate the bodyshell as stable and capable of

withstanding further loadings.

In terms of side impact the head, abdomen and pelvis protection was good while chest protection was marginal. And the side pole impact test showed that curtain airbags meet the fitment requirements and pole impact test was performed in a version with side head protection airbags.

For child occupant safety, the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq SUV were rated five stars. The frontal impact for a 3 year old was curbed due to i-Size anchorages and a support leg. Thus the car was able to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact offering full protection. The child seat for the 18 month old was installed rearward facing using the i-Size anchorages and a support leg and it was able to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact offering full protection.

What’s new with Global NCAP Crash Test

Global NCAP’s updated crash test protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all tested models, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and side impact pole protection assessments are also required for vehicles scoring the highest star ratings.

