scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Auto
Volvo EVs to now have access to Tesla superchargers

Feedback

Volvo EVs to now have access to Tesla superchargers

The deal makes Volvo the first European automaker to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS), adding to the slew of EV makers and charging equipment manufacturers taking up the technology.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Volvo EVs to now have access to Tesla superchargers (Photo: Reuters) Volvo EVs to now have access to Tesla superchargers (Photo: Reuters)

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with Tesla to give its electric vehicles (EVs) access to the EV maker's Supercharger network in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The deal makes Volvo the first European automaker to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS), adding to the slew of EV makers and charging equipment manufacturers taking up the technology.

Starting 2025, Volvo's cars in the three countries will be equipped with the NACS port, it said, adding that drivers who choose to use the Combined Charging System (CCS) will able to do so with an adapter provided by the company.

Earlier this month, California-based EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc and General Motors said they would adopt the charging design, following Ford's announcement last month.

Tesla's Superchargers account for about 60% of the total fast chargers available in the United States, according to the US Department of Energy.

Its recent deals represent major strides in displacing rival standard CCS that earlier exclusively had the backing of President Joe Biden's administration.

The government is offering $7.5 billion in funding to speed the deployment of EV chargers in the United States.

Published on: Jun 28, 2023, 8:57 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement