Volvo India launches 4 new cars with Petrol mild-hybrid powertrains; aims all-electric by 2030

Swedish luxury vehicles manufacturer Volvo Car India, On Wednesday, launched its latest range of petrol mild-hybrid cars in India. The company’s 2023 line-up includes the petrol mild-hybrid version of its flagship SUV XC90, mid-size SUV XC60, compact SUV XC40, and its luxury sedan S90.

With these new introductions, Volvo India has completed the transition for all its domestic car portfolio to Petrol mild-hybrids models, moving closer to its strategy of becoming an all-electric company by 2030. Volvo also revealed that it would be launching a new electric car each year starting in 2023.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, during the launch event, said, “The launch of our 2023 models completes our portfolio of all Petrol mild hybrids. The transition to an all-petrol mild hybrid is in sync with Volvo's commitment towards Sustainability and in becoming an all-electric company by 2030. Our MY23 portfolio offers the best in global technology to the savvy Indian luxury consumers. These models come with a host of new feature offerings which I am confident will increase the luxury mobility experience of our customers.”

Volvo XC40

Volvo India’s updated entry-level offering, the 2032 XC40 will now come with redesigned headlamps, bumper and 18-inch alloys as well. In terms of features, the compact SUV gets an updated 12.3-inch instrument cluster and safety additions like Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-traffic alert.

The new 2023 XC40 also features an advanced air-cleaner with PM 2.5 sensor, wired Apple CarPlay, 14-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system and adaptive cruise control.

In terms of power train, the new XC40 gets its juices through a 1969-cc engine paired with a 48-volt battery, which churns out 197bhp and 300Nm of torque. This power is sent to the SUV’s front wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. The company also claims that the car can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.4 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph.

The new petrol mild-hybrid Volvo XC40 is priced at Rs 45.90 lakh ex-showroom. However, for the upcoming festive season, the company is offering a special Hassle-free price of Rs 43.2 lakh for a limited period.

Volvo XC90

Volvo's new flagship SUV XC90 features the new-gen Android-based user interface for the infotainment system, which offers seamless connectivity with Google apps such as Maps and Google Assistant. The car also comes equipped with 19-speaker Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system.

In terms of powertrain, the new Volvo XC90 comes with a 2.0-litre petrol motor with mild-hybrid assistance and produces 300bhp and 420Nm of torque. The car also gets an 8-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels.

This SUV will only be available in a single fully-loaded Ultimate trim and costs Rs 94.90 lakh ex-showroom.

Volvo XC60 and S90

Volvo’s 2023 year-model SUV XC60’s new mild-hybrid powertrain uses a 2.0-litre petrol motor paired with a 48-volt battery, which develops 250bhp and 350Nm of torque. The company’s luxury sedan S90 sedan has also been updated with a new petrol mild-hybrid powertrain, which is the same 250bhp mild-hybrid unit motor as the XC60. However, the only difference is that it gets the power transferred to the front wheels only.

Volvo has priced the new petrol mild-hybrid model of Volvo S90 at Rs 66.9 lakh and the new petrol mild-hybrid Volvo XC60 at Rs 65.9 lakh, both ex-showroom.

In addition to this, the company also announced that customers, who purchase the new 2023 petrol mild-hybrid model cars, could opt for an additional 3 years Volvo Service Package at Rs 75,000.



Also read: Will Warren Buffett-backed BYD’s entry into India’s EV segment threaten Tata Motors’ pole position?

Also read: Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan launched at starting price of Rs 55 lakh