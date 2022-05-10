Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan launched at starting price of Rs 55 lakh

India’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes Benz on Tuesday launched the fifth generation C-Class, also known as the ‘baby S-Class’ for its almost identical rear end. The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class made its global debut in February last year. In India, the luxury sedan comes in three variants at a starting price of Rs 55 lakhs for C 200 which comes in a petrol variant while C 220d is available at Rs 56 lakhs, and its most expensive model, C 300d launched at Rs 61 lakhs are available in diesel variants.

“The new C-Class will set new benchmarks in comfort, design, and technology. In the world of SUVs, our sedans continue to make the mark. The success of the A, the C, the E, and the S prove that luxury sedans are here to stay,” Mercedes Benz India MD & CEO Martin Schwenk.

First introduced in the Indian market in 2001, almost 37,000 C-Class cars have been sold in the country. The car comes with a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor with two 2.0-litre diesel engines. Taking connectivity to another level, the new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class will come equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, the latest MBUX 7 connectivity, and biometric authentication via fingerprint and voice.

On the outside, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features sleeker LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a set of new split LED tail-lights and new 18-inch alloy wheels. The model is available in six colours: Selenite Grey, Mojave Silver, High-tech Silver, Manufaktur Opalite White, Cavansite Blue, and Obsidian Black. Customers can choose from three variants including C200, C220d, and C300d.

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will rival the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Jaguar XE, Volvo S60, etc.