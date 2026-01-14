'We hope it will make us No. 1 in EVs': Rishab Bajaj on new Chetak C25

Bajaj family scion Rishab Bajaj, who took centre stage at the launch of Bajaj Auto’s all-new Chetak C25, hopes that the new electric scooter will help the legacy brand become India’s top-selling electric vehicle maker in 2026.

“We hope it will take us to the No 1 position in EVs,” Rishab, head of electric vehicle product strategy and general manager of EV two- and three-wheelers, told reporters.

Powered by a 2.5 kWh battery and a claimed range of up to 113 km, the new Chetak C25 is priced at ₹91,399 (ex-showroom Delhi). While bookings have begun on January 14, 2026, it will be available in all Chetak stores across India by February.

“The price of the new Chetak strikes a good balance of affordability and yet not ventures into too cheap a space. It is priced correctly for the features which it offers and for the target audience we want to cater to,” said Rishab.

Bajaj Auto’s electric scooter sales rose 39% year-on-year to 2,69,847 units in the calendar year 2025, making it the second biggest electric scooter maker after TVS Motor Company. The Pune-based automaker was hit by the rare earth magnet crisis after China, the world’s largest producer of rare earths, stopped shipments to India last year, forcing Indian automakers to curtail production.

On being asked if the rare earth crisis is now in the rear-view mirror, Rishab said every day is a new day. “We need stability in terms of policies, in terms of conflicts which go beyond this country… Raw material changes affect affordability,” he added.

To address the shortage last year, Bajaj Auto adopted Less Rare-Earth (LRE) permanent magnet grades instead of Heavy Rare-Earth grades. “Even if things don’t change externally, even if they get better or worse, we have started doing a lot of stuff locally and domestically. Our supplier infra is so strong that we are not reliant on anyone else,” said Rishab.

When asked if the electric two-wheeler penetration would increase without motorcycles, Rishab said, “EV scooters is where we bet the future is. Unlike competition, we have no ICE scooters. Electric two-wheelers are 25% of the scooter industry. Without motorcycles as well, it is growing.”

Speaking on the launch, Eric Vas, president of Urbanite Business at Bajaj Auto, said, “The Chetak C25 reflects a clear shift in how urban mobility is being used today—shorter trips, tighter streets and a growing need for independent movement…The C25 allows us to extend the Chetak portfolio to a younger, more agile use case, while continuing to deliver the trust and confidence that the brand has stood for over generations.”