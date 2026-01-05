Bajaj Housing Finance and Bajaj Finance share Q3 update; stocks in focus today

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance and its parent, Bajaj Finance, were in focus on Monday morning after the two NBFCs shared their business performance for the December quarter. Bajaj Finance held an 88.70 per cent stake in Bajaj Housing Finance as of end-September 2025.

In a brief note, Bajaj Housing Finance said it disbursed about Rs 16,535 crore during the December quarter, compared with Rs 12,571 crore in the year-ago period. The housing finance company said its assets under management grew 23 per cent to about Rs 1,33,400 crore as of December 31, 2025, from Rs 1,08,314 crore as of December 31, 2024.

Advertisement

Accordingly, assets under management increased by about Rs 6,652 crore in Q3 FY26. The company said its loan assets stood at about Rs 1,17,290 crore as of December 31, 2025, compared with Rs 95,570 crore a year earlier.

Bajaj Finance, on the other hand, said new loans booked rose 15 per cent to 1.39 million in Q3 FY26 from 1.2 crore in Q3 FY25. Assets under management grew 22 per cent to about Rs 4,85,900 crore as of December 31, 2025, compared with Rs 3,98,043 crore as of December 31, 2024. The company said AUM increased by about Rs 23,600 crore during Q3 FY26.

The deposits book stood at about Rs 71,000 crore as of December 31, 2025, compared with Rs 68,797 crore as of December 31, 2024, Bajaj Finance said.