Year Ender 2021: 57% customers on Spinny first-time car buyers, Bengaluru top city

About 57 per cent of people who bought car from used car retailing platform Spinny in 2021 were first-time car buyers. The platform saw a 57 per cent rise in new buyers in 2021, with November being the highest-grossing month across the country, it said in a release.



Without disclosing the number, Spinny said it recorded a sizable increase in year-on-year sales during the year. Bengaluru emerged as the top car buying city, with Spinny seeing a 64 per cent increase in buyers. Bengaluru was followed by Ahmedabad, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad.



People in 25-35 years age group bought the most cars from Spinny, with 57 per cent of new buyers being millennials. About 28 per cent of car buyers on the platform were women, reflecting the country's changing workforce dynamic, it said.



Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda were the top three preferred car brands, while Hyundai Grand i10, Hyundai Elite i20 and Maruti Suzuki Swift were the three preferred car models. "Among model types, hatchbacks reigned supreme in Spinny buyers wishlists, followed by sedans and then SUVs," it said.



Also Read: Delhi tightens COVID-19 curbs amid Omicron threat: What's open, what's shut

On transmission, it said about 80 per cent of new owners drive cars with a manual transmission. While over 75 per cent users opted for petrol-fuelled vehicles, 26 per cent chose diesel, and the remaining opted for CNG. White was the most sought-after car colour, followed by grey and silver.



While 62 per cent of new buyers opted for home deliveries and home test drives, 38 per cent cars were sold online. "Spinny's year, in numbers and trends, points overwhelmingly to a change in buying behaviour - online, with the same ease and simplicity that consumer internet businesses have customers with," the company said.



Spinny attributed the hike in digital purchase of pre-owned cars to the pandemic and reluctance of most people to share public transports or do in-person financial transactions and test drives.



Founded in 2015, Spinny aims to bring about transparency and convenience in the buying and selling process for pre-owned cars in India. Earlier this month, it raised $283 million in a Series E funding round, taking its valuation to $1.8 billion. The company also welcomed former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as a strategic investor in the company, and appointed him as the lead brand ambassador.

Also Read: Apple may leave behind the SIM card slot; eSIM-only iPhones in 2023