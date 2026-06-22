Your favourite cars to cost more from July; JSW MG Motor follows others in price hike 

Customers planning to purchase an MG vehicle have a limited opportunity to do so at existing prices as JSW MG Motor India cars are going to get expensive by up to 3% soon.

The quantum of the price hike will differ across models and variants, but the increase will be implemented across the company's entire lineup. The revised ex-showroom prices across the brand’s lineup will take effect nationwide from July 1, according to a dealers’ bulletin.

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JSW MG Motor’s portfolio in India includes ICE (internal combustion engine) and electric vehicles, including the Astor, the Hector, the Majestor, the Comet EV, the Windsor EV, the Cyberster, and the M9.

This follows a slew of price hike announcements from carmakers such as Kia, Hyundai, BMW Group India and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles among others.

BMW Group India announced a price increase of up to 2% across its range for BMW and MINI vehicles from July 1, 2026. “To protect our premium standards against macroeconomic headwinds, specifically rupee depreciation and escalating logistics costs, we are introducing a price increase of up to 2% across our portfolio, effective 1 July 2026. This adjustment ensures the uninterrupted delivery of the superior engineering and world-class care our buyers expect,” Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said earlier this month.

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South Korean mass-premium carmaker Kia India also announced a price revision of up to 2% across its model range, effective July 1.

Kia’s sister company Hyundai Motor India announced a price hike of up to Rs 12,800 from June 1, owing to rising input costs.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd will also increase prices of its passenger vehicle portfolio, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV), by up to 1.5%, effective July 1. This is the second price hike taken by India’s third-largest carmaker by volume in 2026. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles had increased prices across its ICE passenger vehicles portfolio by 0.5% from April 1, 2026.

“This price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures. While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment,” the company said in a statement.

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The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained, it added.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s biggest carmaker by volume, took a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 from June after delaying it for several months. Automakers usually announce price hikes at the beginning of every year.