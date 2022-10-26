scorecardresearch
News
Breaking News

Feedback

News Flash Oct 26, 2022

HUL denies selling carcinogenic Dove dry shampoos in India

  • 1:17 PM

    Arvind Kejriwal asks PM Modi to include images of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes

  • 1:17 PM

    e-KYC transactions via Aadhar cross the 25-crore-mark in Sept, a 7.7% jump from Aug

  • 12:01 PM

    Dabur India Q2 profit may drop 2-4%; margin contraction likely

  • 9:03 AM

    Walmart to raise $2-$3 bn for Flipkart at over $40 bn valuation

  • 8:43 AM

    WhatsApp says that Tuesday outage was due to a technical error

  • 8:40 AM

    Elon Musk plans to close Twitter deal by Friday

  • 8:40 AM

    Equity market to remain closed on account of Diwali Balipratipada today

BT TV