‘Last rites of UN second time…’: MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on US actions in Venezuela, Iran

With US aggression in Venezuela and in Iran, in a matter of two weeks, the inaction of the United Nations is rather conspicuous, highlighted senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He said the last rites of the UN must be performed – a second time in weeks.

“Let’s perform last rites of UN a second time in weeks. First Venezuela, now Iran. Perfect sequence: first impose all sanctions on Iran. Make daily necessities hyper expensive or unavailable. then support upsurge and encourage protest against what you have created. Then invade or destabilise Iran on the basis of state action against protesters. What a perfect circle,” he said.

Meanwhile, the US is withdrawing some personnel from its military bases in the Middle East, due to heightened regional tensions after Iranian authorities warned neighbouring countries of possible reprisals against US sites should Washington initiate a military strike.

The situation follows a period of significant domestic unrest in Iran, which the Iranian leadership has been attempting to suppress. Tehran has communicated to its neighbours a warning regarding US activities.

"All the signals are that a US attack is imminent, but that is also how this administration behaves to keep everyone on their toes. Unpredictability is part of the strategy," according to a Western military official, as reported by Reuters.

Trump indicated a cautious approach, suggesting that his administration is monitoring developments closely. Trump told reporters that he had received information suggesting a decrease in killings tied to Iran's crackdown on protests, stating there is currently no plan for large-scale executions. When asked about his sources, Trump described them as "very important sources on the other side." The president did not rule out potential US military action, saying the administration would "watch what the process is" and had received a "very good statement" from Iran.

Meanwhile, the US attacked Venezuela, captured President Nicolas Maduro, brought him to New York to be tried under charges of drug trafficking, and is now selling Venezuelan oil. Trump also said he wants to annexe Greenland because it is important for the national security of the US.