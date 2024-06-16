Boring golf is Bryson’s choice on Title Sunday for US Open title run

Bryson DeChambeau made the most of Moving Day at the 124th US Open to open a three-shot lead on the field but knows there’s still a job to be done with the ever-quickening Pinehurst Number 2 course – and it’s ‘turtleback greens’ – lying in wait for the 74 players left in the fray.

The 2020 US Open champion swapped six birdies for three dropped shots including a late double-bogey in his 3 under par 67 on Saturday to lead the trio of Rory McIlroy (69), Patrick Cantlay (70) and Matthieu Pavon (70) with a 7 under total of 203 to their 4 under 206s. Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg were a further two strokes behind.

“Just going to say it. Tomorrow it’s the same quote I’ve said all week: Trying to have boring golf," DeChambeau said later. “Middle of the greens never moves. If the conditions are the same as they were today, 4-under is going to have a really good chance.”

Added DeChambeau, who starts on Sunday alongside day one leader Aberg, “My focus is on the next shot at hand. I'm not really focused on the total strokes gained for the most part, just trying to execute the best shot I can every single time under the conditions because it's going to be different.

“This golf course is not going to be the same come tomorrow and the next day, and I'm expecting that. Us competitors, players, have to adjust to those conditions accordingly.”

The LIV Golf star, who finished second by a stroke to Xander Schauffele at the PGA Championship last month and was top 10 at the Masters, is the only player to post three straight rounds in the 60s in a US Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

Five shots behind, Matsuyama showed his resilience to remain in contention with a level par 70 in a field that now has just eight players with under par scores, down from 15 after the first two days.

The 32-year-old Matsuyama traded four birdies against as many bogeys including one at the last hole, while Korea’s Joohyung ‘Tom’ Kim also fought valiantly in his 71 that included five birdies, four bogeys, and a double, to share ninth place on level par 210, the PGA Tour said.

“I love the test that Pinehurst is presenting, and you’ve got to focus and concentrate on every single shot out there,” McIlroy said after securing his shared second place on Saturday. “It’s what a US Open should be like. It’s obviously great to be in the mix.”

Matsuyama didn't have the best start, managing one birdie against three bogeys in the first seven holes. However, he fought back with birdies on holes 11, 12, and 14, all made from inside seven feet. If he aims to claim a second major victory following his Masters Tournament win in 2021, he knows the necessity of his irons performing exceptionally well to navigate the challenging pin positions at Pinehurst No. 2.

"The hole locations today were definitely tougher than the last two days. Wherever they were placed, it was very difficult on this type of golf course. I felt the course was firmer than it had been the last two days," said the nine-time PGA Tour winner. “If I can adjust my shots and putt well, I think I'll be able to enjoy tomorrow. It should be fun.”

Kim, a three-time winner, endured a roller-coaster front nine, accumulating five birdies, including a hat-trick of gains from the seventh hole. However, he also endured four dropped shots, highlighted by

a double bogey due to a three-putt on the second hole. After the turn, the young Korean was unable to make further progress and was set back by two additional bogeys but chose to focus on the positives considering the demanding nature of the course setup.

“I kind of expected it was going to happen a little bit. US Open, we're going to have some bad breaks. Trying to get myself in it," said Kim, who will be aiming to improve on his joint eighth place finish last year. “It just gives you room to have a few mistakes, because you're going to have to have some. I feel like when you grind it out and you make tough pars, you definitely gain a lot. I feel like you gain two more shots than in other tournaments, if that makes sense.

“It played really tough coming in. Felt like some of the holes I parred were birdies. Did a really good job. I shot 1-over par. You don't get that anywhere else.”