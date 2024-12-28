Chilean superstar Joaquin Niemann confirms participation in International Series India

International Series 2024 champion Joaquin Niemann of Chile became the latest big name to confirm participation in the $2 million International Series India presented by DLF to be played at Gurgaon’s DLF Golf & Country Club from January 30 to February 2, 2025.

The Chilean, who leads the Torque GC team on the LIV Golf League, will join defending US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau of USA and local hero Anirban Lahiri in the lineup for the tournament, an International Series statement said.

Niemann was runner-up in the LIV Golf League individual standings in an impressive 2024 season with two wins out of the first three at Mayakoba and Jeddah, and clinching two tied runner-up and two shared third placings as he narrowly lost out to two-time major champion Jon Rahm for season’s honours.

The 26-year-old, also a two-time PGA Tour winner, finished the campaign on a high by winning the season-ending $5 million PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers earlier this month in Riyadh in a thrilling play-off against 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith and promising American Caleb Surratt.

That result, combined with a third-place finish in the 2024 season opening International Series Oman, gave Niemann The International Series Rankings crown.

International Series India presented by DLF is the first tournament on the LIV Golf-backed series to be played on the sub-continent. It will be the first of 10 elevated tournaments on the Asian Tour schedule that will also take in in Macau, Morocco, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, with other destinations soon to be announced.

The series offers players from all over the world a pathway onto the LIV Golf League, with the end-of-season rankings champion guaranteed a place on the roster for the following season. The International Series Rankings also offers players a second chance to claim a place on the LIV Golf League, through the innovative LIV Golf Promotions event.

Now in its third season, The International Series schedule covers Oman, Macau, Morocco, England, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Over the past two seasons, events have also taken place in China, Egypt, Scotland, Singapore and Vietnam, the statement added.