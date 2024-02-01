Corporate Mumbai to turn out in force for Royal Ranthambore BT Golf at WSC

An A-list from the corporate world, administrators, and celebrities will tee it up at the sixth leg of the Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf event of the 2023-24 season at the historic Royal Willingdon Sports Club golf course on Friday, February 2, as India’s most prestigious multi-city corporate tournament continues its successful ongoing season.

Commencing in 1996 as a standalone single-city Pro-Am, Royal Ranthambore BT Golf evolved into one of India’s most-desired golf events for the next 22 years and its revival after a three-year break has sparked a flurry of interest all over again. For the sixth event of the 2023-24 season, a packed field – far bigger than the average corporate event attracts – will be seen in action at the par-65 course in Tardeo.

As with the first five legs at Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Panchkula and Pune, Mumbai will also have a ladies tournament which has attracted its own share of interest divided between luminaries from the corporate world and the arts.

A quick look at the long list of entries shows the breadth of the event’s appeal, especially given the season. Be it travel, technology or finance, the media, hospitality and real estate, they will all be well-represented come Friday at the elegant Willingdon Sports Club, one of India’s oldest golf courses with a history that is almost unique in the long line of legacy clubs that exist across India.

Teeing it up on Friday will be A. Balasubramanian, managing director of Aditya Birla Capital, Harjit Singh, MD, Tata Teleservices, Bharti Thakore of New Millenium Education, Ruia and Ruia MD Sanjay Ruia, Prabal Banerjee, director of PBSS Business Solutions, Ayush Bagla, managing director, Paradigm Finance, Aditya Birla Group executive president Dev Bhattacharya, Mahendra Doshi, Chairman, LKP Merchant Financing, Reliance Industries strategy and biz-dev head Atul Laul, Rajeev Shrivastava, Director Projects, Mumbai Railway Vikash Corporation and several others.

Those from the world of media and hospitality include Warner Media country head Arjun Nohwar. Ashish Seth of Indian Hotels, and VR Films and Studios managing director Manish Dutt, while joining 2023 winner Naseem Shaikh in the ladies field will be Karishma Thakkar, Bharti Thakore, and artist Shilpa Singhal.

A special golf clinic will be held as the event is in progress at the driving range with invited guests and getting tips and suggestions besides some fun games with the putter.

Format

BT Golf Mumbai will have a maximum handicap allowance of 24 and participants need to submit handicap certificates duly certified by their clubs. Scoring will be on the double Peoria system and Stableford points with 3/4 handicap of each player.

Programme

7 am: Registration & Breakfast

7.30 am: Welcome address and event briefing

7.45 am: Golfers proceed to Tee after Briefing

8 am: Tee Off

12.30 pm: Submission of scorecards (within 10 minutes of round finishing)

12.45 pm: Cocktails & Lunch

1.45 pm: Prize Distribution ceremony

Prizes

Overall on-course prizes

Straightest drive

Longest drive

Closest to pin

0-14 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

15-24 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

Ladies: Winner