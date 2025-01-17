'Cricket involves a moving ball': Ajit Agarkar on sportsmanship even while playing a different game at Royal Ranthambore BT Golf Event

At the prestigious Royal Ranthambore BT Golf event, Ajit Agarkar, Chief Selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), sat down with Riddhima Bhatnagar of Business Today to share his thoughts on golf, its parallels with cricket, and the broader lessons sports can teach.

Reflecting on what golf means to him, Agarkar described it as a source of tranquillity. "Golf gives me a lot of peace. Just being on the course, you're outdoors, playing a sport. You meet some really nice people, and it keeps the competitive spirit alive," he said, drawing a connection between his lifelong love of sports and his relatively recent passion for golf.

When asked about parallels between cricket and golf, Agarkar acknowledged their differences while highlighting a shared competitive essence. "Cricket involves a moving ball, while golf is about a still ball. However, the competitive aspect remains the same. You play with really good golfers who’ve been at it for years, which keeps the juices flowing," he noted.

Interestingly, Agarkar dismissed the idea that his bowling background gives him an edge in golf. "Not at all, not with bowling. I suppose every cricketer might get the hang of it a little bit easier at the start, but after that, it’s hard work," he admitted, emphasizing golf's technical challenges and the dedication it demands.

When discussing his favourite golfing destinations, Agarkar praised the stunning courses in Scotland, despite their notoriously challenging weather conditions. "The rain, wind, and cold always make it tough, but the courses are absolutely beautiful," he said.

Agarkar also shared advice for young sports enthusiasts, encouraging them to engage in multiple sports during their formative years. "To reach the elite level, you need to participate. If you don’t participate, you’ll never know how good you are. Sports teach disciplines and life lessons you won’t find elsewhere," he remarked.

The conversation highlighted Agarkar’s perspective as both a sportsman and a mentor, offering a glimpse into how golf complements his lifelong sporting journey.