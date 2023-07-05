Domestic men’s pro golf tour to resume season with 14 events, Rs 15.25 cr prize pot

The domestic Tata Steel Professional Golf Tout of India will resume the second half of its 2023 season from August 16 with 14 events to be held till the year-end and offering Rs 15.25 crore in prize money making for a total of Rs 33.35 crore through the ongoing season.

As many as 11 of the 14 tournaments scheduled, which include three new events and a first-time venue, will have prize purses of Rs 1 crore and more, the PGTI said.

The first half of the season consisted of eight events before the summer break that began from the Ahmedabad Open in late April. Up next is the inaugural India Cements Pro Championship at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course in Chennai from August 16 to 19.

The following two events, the Coimbatore Open at Coimbatore Golf Club from August 22 to 25 and the Vizag Open at East Point Golf Club from September 20 to 23, will be new additions to the PGTI schedule thus making it a total of first-time events for the season.

The Vizag Open will also bring on board the East Point Golf Club as a new venue on the PGTI calendar, a first for the state of Andhra Pradesh and the city of Visakhapatnam.

The Telangana Golconda Masters in Hyderabad (September 27 to 30) and the J&K Open presented by J&K Tourism at Jammu Tawi (October 4 to 7) return for their ninth and third editions respectively. While the prize money for the Telangana Golconda Masters has been raised from Rs 40 lacs to Rs 1 crore, the purse for the J&K Open will now be Rs 50 lakh against Rs 40 lakh earlier.

The Bengaluru Open Golf Championship at the Karnataka Golf Association (October 18 to 21) and the Haryana Open presented by Wonder Cement at Panchkula Golf Club (October 25 to 28) return to the PGTI schedule after a long gap with both offering Rs 1 crore each.

The sixth edition of the Rs 1.5 crore Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational presented by Take is to be played at the Chandigarh Golf Club from November 2 to 5 and the final six events of the season will be held over consecutive weeks beginning with the second edition of the Dream Valley Group presents Vooty Masters at the Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad, Telangana (November 15 to 18).

The IndianOil Servo Masters Golf, PGTI’s longest-running event will be back for its 23rd edition at the Digboi Golf Links from November 22 to 25.

The Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Golf Invitational presented by DLF at DLF Golf & Country Club, in Gurgaon (November 29 to December 2) and the S.S.P. Chawrasia Invitational presented by Take at Royal Calcutta Golf Club (December 7 to 10) will be staging their second editions.

The sixth edition of the Jaipur Open follows at Rambagh Golf Club (December 13 to 16) with the prize money enhanced to Rs 1 crore from Rs 40 lakh earlier.

The Tata Steel Tour Championship carrying a purse of Rs 3 crore, the highest on the PGTI, will once again be the season finale featuring the top 60 on the Order of Merit along with invitees. The tournament will be held at the Golmuri and Beldih golf courses in Jamshedpur from December 21 to 24.