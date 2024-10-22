Focussed on doing my best though rankings race is a factor too, says Tamburlini

A high-quality 114-strong field from 31 countries including 27 home players will line up for the latest edition of the $400,000 Hero Women’s Indian Open at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon with Ladies European Tour Order of Merit leader Chiara Tamburlini expected to be one of the leading acts.

The 24-year-old from Switzerland is in her first year on the LET and has already won thrice across three continents – Africa, Europe and most recently Asia – and can wrap up season’s honours before flying out to Saudi Arabia for the Aramco Team series next week.

Besides Tamburlini, second-placed Manon De Roey of Belgium, Caroline Hedwall of Sweden), Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa) and Thailand’s Trichat Cheenglab will be among the internationals to watch out for. The Indian challenge will feature two-time Olympian Diksha Dagar, only the second Indian to have won on the LET, upcoming star Pranavi Urs and the experienced Tvesa Malik Sandhu.

Currently ranked 66th in the world, Tamburlini said at the event launch on Tuesday that she was focussed on a good performances at the testing DLF course. “Yes, it is my goal to win the Order of Merit. But, in the end, all I can do is try and hit every shot as good as I can. I can't control what other people do.

“So I'm just going to try and do my best and I find it easier to just try and have fun. That's what I've been trying to do all year and I'm going to try and keep that up.”

On the steady improvement in her performance since qualifying from the feeder LET Access Tour last year, the Swiss added, “I had a good year on LET Access last year with two wins as well. But I just tried to become better at everything really. I mean, it's a game where you can always get better. Even the weeks where you win, you never hit perfect shots the whole week. So, I think that's what makes the game so much fun as well.

“I was lucky enough to play in the US before going to LET Access, played a lot on Bermuda (grass). I think that definitely helped me grow as a player as well in different conditions, as you mentioned, to be able to adapt quite a bit when we go to new places and new continents even. Talking a lot to my coaches and discussing different shots, especially in short game has also helped.”

From the domestic Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour, those to keep an eye on include Order of Merit leader Hitaashee Bakshi, besides an experienced trio of Vani Kapoor, Gaurika Bishnoi, and Amandeep Drall, all of whom have tasted varying degrees of success at the national Open while Diksha took a solid third place last year.

“It feels amazing to come back here, playing on the international stage and I'm very happy to see my friends and peers from the LET at home,” the left-hander said on Tuesday. “The DLF course is one of the most challenging I have played on internationally. I have been working on important aspects of my game keeping this course in mind like my tee shots and wedges around the greens.

“I have concentrated on putting as well with the greens being so fast this year. When I chip from around the green, the ball is not stopping. Last year I played well, performed well. This time also I will focus on my performance.”

Tvesa Malik, who won her first international title in South Africa earlier in the season, was upbeat about her chances. “It's been a really fun year. I went out to South Africa, not really expecting much and had a good start to the season. So it's been really nice to just enjoy playing the game and to simplify things a little bit.”

About playing on her home course, Malik added, “It's always nice to be back here at DLF. I don't know if I've just been gone too long or if the course has gotten tougher, but it's different this time than when I played it here last. So just trying to get used to that and hopefully I can just enjoy it. It feels special to play at home with my home crowd and my friends and family here. And I've grown up here at the club so it's really nice to see a lot of familiar faces. So I'm excited for the week.

“I think it is definitely an advantage to have played here before. I think the more you see the golf course, you understand where it's okay to miss. I think it's definitely playing firmer and faster this year and I think that would be new to everyone because it hasn't played that in the past.

“I think I've dreamt of doing well at this event for a very, very long time and it's always going to be the ultimate goal. And I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure that I give it my best and see what happens at the end of the week.”

Speaking at the launch, Sanjay Bhan, executive vice-president of tournament sponsor Hero MotoCorp, said, "The Hero Women's Indian Open is the country’s flagship tournament, and we are thrilled to witness its remarkable growth over the years. Our Executive Chairman, Dr. Pawan Munjal, and Hero MotoCorp remain committed to promoting various sports and events globally, yet this tournament holds a special significance for us.”

The field includes Indian amateurs Ananyaa Sood, Zara Anand, Janneya Dassannjee, Mannat Brar and Yogya Bhalla.

