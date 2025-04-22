Justin Thomas ends title wait since 2022 with playoff win at RBC Heritage

Former world number one Justin Thomas won his first PGA Tour title in three years at the RBC Heritage on Sunday in a nervy playoff over fellow-American Andrew Novak, making it a 16th career win in all from 250 Tour starts.

Thomas and Novak were tied on 17 under par 167 after the regulation 72 holes at Harbour Town before Thomas nailed a 21-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to put his stamp on the tournament. “I think there's definitely some relief in there, but when the ball went in, it was pure joy. I just was so happy. I couldn't stop smiling.,” Thomas said later.

Thomas (61-69-69-68) closed with a bogey-free round on Sunday, starting his round with a run of pars and repeating the sequence after the turn. In between, the soon-to-be 32-year-old knocked in three birdies on a bogey-free Sunday.

Novak (68-65-66-68), who finished second for the second time in his 99th career starts matched Thomas for much of the way till the latter seized the moment in the elimination hole. Tied for third place on 4 under 270 were Daniel Berger, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman and Maverick McNealy.

“I feel like I've been playing well enough to win for a couple years, but just because you feel that way and you are, obviously that doesn't mean that you're going to,” Thomas said. “Putted the ball beautifully today. I played really, really well. Tee to green I didn't really hit very many what I felt like bad shots.

“It never felt like I needed to force things out there or was hoping things were happening. I just was kind of like, let's just keep playing and I'll make birdies when I can.

“The patience was great, but those par putts and putts I made on the front nine were huge for my momentum and keeping them. This is a golf course and a place that I love. I've been fortunate to play a junior tournament here, the Junior Heritage.

“I feel like it's a golf course that fits my game or it's a place that I really enjoy to play because I think it's a place that rewards good golf, but it can really, really penalise you and you can make bogeys so fast if you get out of position.

“Really proud today of just staying patient and kind of plotting our way along, and yeah, winning on a golf course like this is a pretty cool thing to add to your resume. Not that I wouldn't have taken one wherever I could get it, and still will, but it's a great feeling.”

On his three-year wait for a 16th title and a disappointing 2023 season, he added, “Obviously '23 was tough and I was trying to work my way through it and get out of that -- I feel like I was putting more pressure on myself even last year to win than I was this year.

“I just feel like my game is in such a better place. I'm just really trying as hard as I can to get myself in a place mentally of just trusting and playing and just committing to what I'm doing and having the belief that it's going to be good enough the more often I get myself there.

“I've done that a couple times this year and haven't been able to close it out. Even knowing in the playoff, it was like, obviously I planned and hoped and wanted to win, but if it doesn't we're just going to keep plugging and try to put ourselves there the next time.”

Day three leader Si Woo Kim of Korea slipped down the order with a closing 3 over 74 to take a share of eighth place on 12 under 272.