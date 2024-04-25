Kim, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner sign up with Tiger Woods’ proposed TGL

World number nine Max Homa, Korea’s rising star Joohyung ‘Tom’ Kim who is already a three-time PGA Tour winner, and Kevin Kisner will join Tiger Woods in the Jupiter Links Golf Club team for the proposed TGL indoor golf league that will hold its inaugural event on January 7 next year, the club has said.

“I have already shared my excitement and optimism for TGL as a league and product,” Woods, who is part owner of Jupiter Links Golf Club and co-founder along with Rory McIlroy of TMRW Sports, said in a statement. “Now that we have finalised our roster with a team of world-class golfers, I am even more confident that this group will proudly represent the Jupiter area and connect with our fans for years to come.”

The TGL is a team golf league fusing technology and live action with six teams of tour stars and will be played at the purpose-built SoFi Centre in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on the campus of the Palm Beach State College, the PGA Tour said. The six TGL teams include Atlanta Drive GC, McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and the final team in San Francisco with each team featuring four PGA Tour players.

TGL’s launch date was affected when a dome that is part of the under-construction arena in Delray Beach had to be brought down last November in the wake of an outage in the temporary power system being used to inflate the air-supported covering. The collapsing structure damaged the 250,000 square-foot area below though the event launch date remains largely unaffected.

The PGA Tour also released brief sketches of the three new sign-ups with Tiger Woods’ team, highlighting their records and performances.

Joohyung ‘Tom’ Kim

The young Korean already has seven international victories including the now-discontinued Panasonic Open India, and has won thrice on the PGA Tour. Currently 22nd in the Official World Golf Rankings, Kim’s first PGA Tour title was the 2022 Wyndham Championship. He has represented the Internationals with some success in the Presidents Cup that is played against Team USA every alternate year.

“I am so excited about playing in the TGL format with this group of guys. Obviously, I grew up inspired by Tiger Woods, but Max and Kevin are two of my favourite guys out on Tour. Both are genuinely good guys, but both also have a similar competitive fire.” Kim said. “It will be incredible to join these guys as teammates. To talk strategy with Tiger in a true competition is something I never dreamed could happen.

Added Woods, “Tom is so good and a very underrated player in my opinion. He stepped up for the International Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup when they needed it, which as a rookie, is no easy task. I’m excited to have him on the team.”

Max Homa

A six-time winner on the PGA Tour including the Genesis Invitational which is hosted by Woods, Homa has represented the US at the 2023 Ryder Cup, the 2022 Presidents Cup, and the 2013 Walker Cup. Homa joins Jupiter Links GC as the top-ranked player on the squad, having been paired with Woods at the Masters earlier this month where he finished in tied third place behind champion Scottie Scheffler.

“Following Tiger’s career is one of the main reasons that I became an avid golfer. I remember watching him win the 1997 Masters, and now getting to play alongside him has been amazing,” Homa said. “It’s really exciting to call Tiger, Tom, and Kevin teammates. Thanks to TGL, I’ll be able to play with some of the best golfers in the world and bring this unique and exciting format to golf while also finding ways to connect with one of the best golf markets in the country in South Florida.”

Kevin Kisner

A four-time PGA Tour winner and two-time participant in the Presidents Cup, Kisner is reckoned to be among the best short-game players in the sport. Kisner has recently dipped his toe in the world of broadcasting appearing as an analyst on several recent NBC Sports broadcasts.

“I feel very privileged to have played in the Tiger Era. Having the opportunity to compete against and alongside the GOAT has been one of the things I’ll remember most at the end of my career,” Kisner said.

“While I know we will have a lot of fun as a team with me, Tiger, Max and Tom, I also know when Tiger’s competitive fire kicks in, we are going to be ready to play and win. This is the perfect team to bring both fun and competition together at the same time. Can’t wait.”