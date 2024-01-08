Kirk comes through at The Sentry, Theegala finishes one behind

US veteran Chris Kirk needed a 72nd hole birdie to beat back a hard-charging Sahith Theegala and win The Sentry season-opening tournament in Hawaii on Sunday. In the end, Kirk’s 29-under par 263 was enough to hold off Theegala by a single shot as the young Indian-American closed with a 28-under 264.

Akshay Bhatia, who started the final round one shot behind day three leader Kirk, never had much of a chance after sending his opening tee shot into the rough. He never found the ball, had to return to the tee, started with a double bogey and was never in the mix.

Kirk, who battled alcoholism and depression some years ago earned his sixth PGA Tour title and $3,5 million with a closing 65 while the fast-finishing Theegala came home in 63 for solo second. Jordan Spieth finished third after a 65.

It was 2023 Fortinet Championship winner Theegala’s third runner-up placing after the 2022 Travelers Championship, and the RSM Classic that year.

Further down the order at the $20 million event, Korean Sungjae Im reinforced his reputation as a birdie machine by hitting the most (34) in a 72-hole tournament en route to a career third top-10 in four outings. Compatriot Byeong Hun An posted a solo fourth on debut at The Plantation course at Kapalua behind Jordan Speith,

The previous record was 32 birdies, achieved three times and most recently by Jon Rahm at The Sentry last year. Paul Gow (2001 B.C. Open) and Mark Calcavecchia (2001 Phoenix Open) also shared the record until Sunday.

“It's unreal. It's just so unexpected. I had a really great off-season and I got a lot of good work done and felt good about the year, but you never really expect to go shoot 29-under. It's unbelievable. Still kind of soaking it in,” said Kirk, who spent two months of his off-season playing golf left-handed and working on his fitness.

While delighted with his record feat, Im was still disappointed with his third round of 73 on Saturday which knocked him out of contention in his search for a third tour title. “I made a lot of birdies, but I kept thinking about the mistakes I made yesterday. So I played hard today and was able to finish with 11 birdies,” said Im, who finished T5 in 2021 and T8 in 2022.

This is the second birdie record on tour which Im now holds as in 2021, he sank 498 birdies to set a new record for most birdies during a season, breaking the previous mark of 493 by Steve Flesch in 2000.

“I was fortunate I was able to perform well in my first tournament and I think that's because I spent a lot of time in Korea over the winter working on my body, and it showed and gave me a good start,” said the 25-year-old Im.

He will also leave Maui with some valuable lessons on patience following a disappointing third day where he shot himself out of contention. “It was pretty windy yesterday and I made six birdies. But I also made six bogeys that weren’t necessary. On a windy day, I should have played more calmly but I went aggressive and my distance control wasn't right. I made a few mistakes and it didn't work out,” said Im.

An started the final round two back of Kirk but couldn’t keep pace following an outward 34. He came alive over a four-hole stretch late in the day with three birdies and one eagle on the but a bogey on 17 ended any hopes of securing his first PGA Tour victory in the elite 59-man field this week.

“It was nice. Good start of the year,” said An, whose young family was on site cheering him every day. “Made lots of putts today. My ball striking wasn't as sharp as I wanted but I made some good birdies coming in to finish fourth. Wish it would have been better but I did my best. It is what it is.”

He ended the week ranked 18th in Strokes Gained: Putting and believes he made the right decision last summer to use the broomhandle putter as he continues his chase for a maiden win at the Sony Open in Hawaii starting on Thursday.

“The putting works. I feel like I putted pretty decently this week,” he said. “I think my game's in good shape and hopefully, I can trust a little more next week.”

Selected final standings

1. Chris Kirk 67-65-66-65 ($3.6 million), 29 under par 263

2. Theegala 64-69-68-63 ($2.16 million), 28 under par 264

3. Jordan Speith 66-67-67-65, 27 under 265

4, Byeong Hun An 68-64-68-66, 26 under par 266

T5 Sungjae Im 65-66-73-63, 25 under par 267

T14 Akshay Bhatia 69-64-66-71, 22 under par 270