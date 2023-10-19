Know your Royal Ranthambore BT Golf venue: The Classic Golf and Country Club

Set up some 25 years ago, the Classic Golf and Country Club was the Golden Bear’s first foray into course design and execution in all of South Asia. Set in the lap of the Aravalli hills in Haryana, Jack Nicklaus came up with a masterpiece that presented golfers with a green jewel laid out in the canyons and ridges of the largely dry and rocky terrain.

Today, the course is marked by trees that have grown green and tall and the vast spread of the ITC Grand Bharat imposes itself on the vista as the 2023-23 season of the Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf tees off on the first of its seven-leg journey.

The championship course plays over 7,114 yards from the tips while the nine-hole Canyon course plays to about 3,135. It is a friendly layout with wide parkland stretches, large fairway bunkers, mostly shallow greenside sand-traps and a handful of water bodies. The one thing to mind is the rough bordering the fairways that can ruin the best-intentioned shots.

Says Nicklaus Design about the Classic Golf and Country Club, “The course is well balanced, with holes that vary in direction, “look,” and “feel,” so that one type of golfer isn’t favoured over another. The course rewards strategic, intelligent thinking as much as fine ball striking, and the holes are designed to enable golfers to make precise decisions in club selection and execution of each shot.”

The natural layout of the Aravalli Range was well used to create an undulating layout that also incorporated some testing greens and sloping roughs. All this combines to give the recreational golfer the full range of trials, tribulations and triumphs a good golf course should offer and Royal Ranthambore BT Golf participants can look forward to an outing to remember on Saturday.

The course (7,114 yards, par-72)

Ridge (3,541 yards, par 36)

The front nine rewards accuracy more than distance. Two holes have water bodies that run along the fairways and the par threes are comparatively short and landscaped. Staying straight brings more value than trying to go long.

Valley (3,573 yards, par 36)

The back nine gives long hitters more scope though the fairways are relatively narrower than the opening nine. The par-3 11th hole is probably one of the more testing bits of these nine holes and plays to 255 yards off the black tees.

For amateurs of course, the yardage is far friendlier, measuring 5,171 yards from the Red tees, 5,773 yards from the White tees, and 6,241 yards from the Blue tees.