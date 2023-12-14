La Réserve Golf Links at Heritage Golf Club, Mauritius, is officially open

Recent DP World (European) Tour winner and LIV Golf star Louis Oosthuizen opens his campaign at the $1.2 million AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open on Thursday at a course he has co-designed.

The former Open champion who landed in Mauritius days after winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship ahead of fellow-LIV Golf League member and Stingers GC team mate Charl Schwartzel will play at his first signature design course, the highly-anticipated La Reserve Golf Links at the Heritage Golf Club, just days after its inauguration.

It was a home 1-2-3 sweep at the 1.5 million euro Alfred Dunhill Championship at Malelane in South Africa with Oosthuizen, 2011 Masters champion Schwartzel and Christiaan Bezuidenhout finishing in that order at the Leopard Creek Country Club.

As the Indian Ocean region’s first and only contemporary links, the new layout in Mauritius transforms Heritage Golf Cub into the only 45-hole golf destination in the area with two courses that host DP World Tour events.

Set to welcome some of the top professionals from across the world who are members of the European and South African (Sunshine) tours, La Réserve Golf Links will provide a challenging stage of pure golfing drama, the IAGTO said.

Inspired by the open spaces of the seaside links, the new GEO-Certified development, plays hand-in-hand with nature, nestling alongside a UNESCO Man and Biosphere Reserve, offering far-reaching views over tropical bays, sandy beaches and the Indian Ocean.

Access to this new layout created along the southern shores of Mauritius, is reserved exclusively for Heritage Golf Club members, their guests and Heritage Resorts residents.

The Heritage Golf Club is a much sought-after golf destination. For players pursuing the world’s top courses, two distinct experiences of lush natural beauty and dramatic vistas await,

at the La Reserve Golf Links and Le Chateau Golf Course, consistently voted the Indian Ocean’s best course.

The property offers two luxury beachside resorts, villas and a 19th century chateau and besides the two courses, is also home to the Leadbetter Golf Academy.

Heritage Resorts, part of Rogers Hospitality, is committed to ecology, short-circuit practices, a circular economy, environmental protection, and the use of solar heating water panels, local sourcing, voluntary marine wildlife protection, water recycling for future irrigation, waste management practices, and reducing its carbon footprint, the IAGTO added.