New Japanese star Rikuya Hoshino looms on PGA Tour horizon

Rikuya Hoshino gave Japanese golf another reason to celebrate after he secured his PGA Tour card for 2025 at the end of the DP World (European) Tour season in Dubai recently. It will make him the fourth from the Asian golf powerhouse to hold playing rights in men’s professional golf’s apex circuit.

The 28-year-old won the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters earlier this year and had six other top-10 finishes and took an impressive ninth place in the DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking to secure dual membership on both circuits. He joins compatriots Hideki Matsuyama, Ryo Hisatsune and Kaito Onishi on the PGA Tour next season with more than a few others knocking on the door including Indian Open winner Keita Nakajima.

“Just by making it to the stage of playing on the PGA Tour has been my goal since I started playing golf, so it is really exciting,” Hoshino was quoted as saying in a tour statement.

Hisatsune, 22, was the first Japanese golfer to benefit from the creation of a route on the DP World Tour following a strategic alliance with the US-based tour where amongst others, the partnership rewards the leading 10 non-exempt players with opportunities to earn dual memberships. Hisatsune retained his PGA Tour card for next season after registering one top-10 and five top-25s in his rookie campaign.

Another upcoming Japanese golfer, 26-year-old Kaito Onishi, will also go toe-to-toe with the world’s best players in 2025 after securing his card by finishing in the top-30 of the Korn Ferry Tour this year, following one title and two top-10s.

The achievements by Hoshino, Onishi and Hisatsune underlines the growing depth of the game in Japan, which Matsuyama continues to spearhead. The 2021 Masters champion cemented his stature as one of the best ever Asian golfers after earning his ninth and 10th tour career titles with triumphs at the Genesis Invitational and FedEx St. Jude Championship this year and the world no. 7 is now the most successful Asian on the PGA Tour.

Japan Golf Tour topper Kensei Hirata, who won four times on his home circuit in 2024, could put the bow for Japanese golf if he can finish amongst the top-5 and ties at the PGA Tour Final Stage of Qualifying School presented by Korn Ferry next month which will also see Dubai-based Indian Rayhan Thomas in the fray for the 20 cards available after finishing in the top 20 at the November 19 to 22 Second stage at Deer Creek in Savannah, Georgia.

Hoshino has been a commanding presence on the Japan Golf Tour for much of his career following six wins in eight years as a professional. He added his first DP World Tour title at this year’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, after beginning the season with back-to-back runner-up finishes in Australia last autumn.



Tiger Woods is his inspiration and Hoshino is now looking forward to joining his countrymen and has established some goals to pursue in America. “First, I hope to retain my card for the following year, and if possible, to win a tournament. But most importantly, I just want to make sure I play consistently throughout the entire season and make sure I extend my status,” he said, the PGA Tour added.

