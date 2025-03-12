Novel Pro-Am brings together lady professionals, corporate czars on Women’s Day

International Women’s Day was observed with great enthusiasm and success in the form of the Queens of Golf women’s celebrity Pro-Am event in partnership with the Women’s Golf Association of India at the Classic Golf and Country Club on Saturday, March 8.

The event brought together 20 of India’s top women professional golfers, corporate leaders, and sports celebrities, where the players teamed up with corporate leaders like Hero MotoCorp head Dr Pawan Munjal, MG Motors chief executive Rajeev Chaba, PepsiCo India CEO Jagrut Kotecha and others on the course.

Other invitees included chief of naval staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, and former Indian Test cricketer Murali Kartik.

Besides the Pro-Am, the professionals competed in a stroke play format for individual prizes won by current Hero Order of Merit leader Sneha Singh, already a two-time winner on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

The Pro-Am segment was topped by WGAI secretary-general Champika Sayal who partnered with pro Khushi Khanijau. Vani Kapoor, also a two-time winner on the Hero WPGT in the 2025 season was awarded the Queens of Golf All-Star Award for her accomplishments in women’s golf.

Said Ms Sayal on the occasion, “The Women’s Celebrity Pro-Am is a landmark initiative that showcases the immense talent of women golfers and strengthens collaboration between sports and corporate leaders.

“This event is a powerful step towards increasing the visibility for women’s golf in India and creating greater opportunities for aspiring athletes. We look forward to making this an annual celebration of excellence in the sport.”

The event concluded with a networking session and an awards ceremony, where participants celebrated the success of the day and discussed future opportunities for the sport, especially for women and also promote the growth of women’s golf in India.