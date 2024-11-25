OMEGA Trophy Golf Tournament 2024 concludes in Gurugram

The OMEGA Trophy Golf Tournament marked its third edition at the DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram.

The event featured several prominent athletes, including Paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara, celebrated for her stellar performances in the 10m rifle events at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Simran Sharma, a bronze medalist in the women’s Paralympic 200m T12 event, and Olympic shooting bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh, who recently debuted at the Paris 2024 Games, also graced the occasion.

As the tournament concluded, the participants and guests transitioned into an evening gala, complete with a networking dinner amidst the scenic surroundings of the DLF Golf and Country Club. Adding to the grandeur, former cricketers Murali Kartik and Nikhil Chopra attended the event, connecting the worlds of golf and cricket in a celebration of athletic achievement.

Honoring Excellence

Highlighting the brand’s association with sporting excellence, OMEGA acknowledged the recent accomplishments of global athletes. Among these was Rory McIlroy, who secured his sixth Race to Dubai title, further cementing his legacy in the sport. The event not only recognized individual achievements but also served as a platform to emphasize shared values of precision, determination, and excellence in the sporting world.