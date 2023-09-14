PGA Tour content to be available free in India on Samsung TV Plus

Golf fans in India can look forward to watching PGA Tour action for free in India beginning this week on Samsung TV Plus, an ad-supported TV service, Besides India, PGA Tour pictures will also be available free for viewers on the platform in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, India and South Korea beginning this week.

The PGA Tour which is beginning its new season will launch the new outreach with the Fortinet Championships where Arjun Atwal, the only Indian to have won on the Tour will be in action. The 50-year-old now plays on both the PGA Tour and PGA Champions Tour.

The Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) service on Samsung TV Plus delivers more than 2,300 live channels and thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows to hundreds of millions of users across the globe at no cost, the tour said in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with Samsung TV Plus as we further engage with audiences in new and unique ways,” said Thierry Pascal, the PGA Tour’s senior vice-president, International Media.

“The FAST channel offers a robust catalogue of original programming that will help meet our fans’ demand for rich, compelling golf content whilst complementing our international media partners in these markets.”

Besides Samsung Smart TVs, the content will also be available 24x7on mobile and tablet devices and includes award-winning content from PGA Tour Entertainment, including originals such as Tiger Tracks and Tiger Tales, official films, round and tournament recaps, as well as tour player profiles in select areas.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the PGA Tour, one of the most iconic brands, to launch their new FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus,” said Jennifer Batty, Samsung TV Plus European Head of Content Acquisition.

“This channel perfectly demonstrates FAST’s additive capabilities within sports broadcasting; providing content in and around the world’s greatest sporting competitions to give fans a 360-viewing experience like never before,” she added.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour has said that Keegan Bradley will defend his title at the 2023 Zozo Championship at the Narashino Country Club in Chiba, October from 19 to 22 and will be joined by Japan’s hometown favourite Hideki Matsuyama and Australian superstar Adam Scott.

“We are honoured to add three of the PGA Tour’s global stars to an already elite field at the Zozo Championship,” said event executive director Travis Steiner. “Following a stellar

campaign in the recent 2022-23 season, Keegan Bradley will certainly be aiming to become the first golfer to successfully defend the tournament.

“Also, anytime we have Japan’s most successful golfer in Hideki Matsuyama joining our elite field, it will draw extra attention and support from fans while it is very special that Adam Scott will make a return to our tournament as he is an international star with a massive following in Japan.”