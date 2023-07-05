Pranavi Urs adds another destination to her globe-trotting schedule

Pranavi Urs will be playing in her fourth continent in a little over six months when she tees it up in the TrustGolf Singapore Ladies Masters at Laguna National on Thursday. In just over six months, the Mysore golfer has played in South Africa, the US, Europe and will now finally add Asia to the list.

Pranavi is one of three Indians besides fellow professional Seher Atwal and amateur Avani Prashanth in a field of 129 players that includes 111 professionals and 18 amateurs, according to information received here.

Pranavi, who topped the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour of India last year has since played Ladies European Tour events in South Africa, headed to the US for the feeder Epson Tour, visited Europe for a few more LET events before coming to Singapore for the first-ever Chinese LPGA event held outside China.

It has been a great learning curve for Pranavi, who said, “I am looking forward to the Singapore Ladies Masters. It is humid here but I have played in such weather before. I had a practice round on Tuesday but then just practised today on the range and greens.”

Pranavi and Avani are on the team for the upcoming Asian Games in China later this year. The latter, winner of the Queen Sirikit Cup in Manila this February and a two-time national champion received a special invite from the event promoter, Lyn Yeo, who also runs the US Kids Golf Singapore.

“Avani’s track record in US Kids and her current showing are great, so we were pleased to have her over,” said Yeo. Avani is the highest ranked amateur in the field at 77, while Singapore’s Shannon Tan is 81st.

Seher has also been dividing her time between the Indian tour and the LET. “As professionals we play golf wherever we get a chance and now it is Singapore,” she said at the launch event, attended by players from 14 countries.

Kevin Kwee, executive director of Laguna National Golf Resort Club, said, “This tournament is evidence of our commitment to promoting golf in the region. This year along we had a DP World (European) Tour event, a Ladies European Tour and have already hosted the first in the series of six US Kids Golf Tour event.

“We are promoting golf for all sections. Countries like China, India, Korea, Thailand and others have so much talent and many already shown it. Now we want to give a chance to others.”

With the China LPGA back to 18 events this season after a post-pandemic drop, it has reopened an avenue for professional players seeking Rolex World Ranking Points. In the past Sharmila Nicollet and Ridhima Dilawari have held playing status in China.

The top 60 professionals (plus ties) advance to the final round on Saturday.