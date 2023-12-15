Royal Ranthambore BT Golf comes to the City Beautiful

In its second avatar, Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf travels to Chandigarh, master architect Le Corbusier’s renowned execution of India’s first planned, modern city, bringing with it the cachet of the country’s leading corporate and celebrity by-invitation only golf tournament.

With Mohali and Panchkula having come up as full-fledged and vibrant towns, the TriCity is the latest nursery of Indian golf having given the nation an icon in Jeev Milkha Singh, whose baton is now being carried on by successive generations of talented and ambitious golfers.

Jeev’s father, the legendary athlete Sardar Milkha Singh, was an avid and devoted golfer himself and Chandigarh also has the distinction of being the home of one of India’s leading professional golfers, Shubhankar Sharma while the great Kapil Dev is today deeply involved in promoting the game besides being a top-flight amateur himself.

Fittingly, Royal Ranthambore BT Golf 2023-24 has drawn a full field of a hundred plus for its fifth leg on Saturday, December 16 at the Panchkula Golf Club. Devastated by floodwaters in July, the Haryana Government owned and run facility has bounced back in robust fashion, so much so that it even hosted a men’s professional tour just weeks ago.

Thanks to preparations for the PGTI-run Haryana Open played in the last week of October, the Panchkula GC course is in prime condition and ready to offer its best face to the Royal Ranthambore BT Golf entrants on Saturday, With the season heading into the best part of winter, Chandigarh’s keen golfers can expect the best of conditions too,

Lining up on Saturday morning will be a good number of 18 and below handicappers, a reflection of both the keenness and quality of the TriCity’s golf standards. Entrants include Quatris chief executive Ajay Singla, India Swift MD and CEO Dr Gopal Munjal, Vee Ess Beverages director Mohanjit Singh Pooni, S.P.S. Ghai of Chandigarh Golf Club, Sanctus Global Formulations’ managing director V.K. Joshi, and Astra Agro Foods director Jaspreet Bakshi, a six-handicapper.

A good number populates the ladies field as well including Shalini Sheron, Hanima Grewal, Rabiya Gill and others.

Commencing in 1996 as a standalone single-city Pro-Am, Royal Ranthambore BT Golf evolved into one of India’s most-desired corporate and celebrity golf events and its revival has sparked a flurry of interest all over again. For the fourth event of the 2023-24 season, a packed field – far bigger than the average corporate event attracts – will be seen in action at the par-72 course in Panchkula.

BT Golf is the latest addition to the Business Today Multiverse, a comprehensive media entity, with its arms comprising a magazine, a website, television, YouTube, and multiple social media channels.

Event schedule

7 am - Registration & breakfast

7:30 am - Welcome & Briefing

7:45 am - proceed to Tees

8 am - Tee Off

12:15 - scorecard submission

Cocktails and Lunch

Prize Distribution

Event Prizes

0-14 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

15-24 Handicap: Winner & Runner Up

Ladies: Winner & Runner Up

Overall prizes

Straightest Drive

Longest Drive

Closest to the Pin

