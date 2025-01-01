Scheffler to miss The Sentry tournament in Hawaii, Hovland shrugs off broken toe

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will to miss The Sentry tournament after suffering accidental wounds to his right hand while in the kitchen last week necessitating surgery, the PGA Tour has said while world number eight Viktor Hovland too was in doubt till almost the last moment with a broken toe.

Scheffler is expected to be out for a few weeks as the 2025 season tees off at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii, on Thursday.

“On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” Scheffler's manager, Blake Smith, said in a statement. “Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 10 per cent in three to four weeks.”

Scheffler, however, has not altered his plans to play in The American Express — the third event of the 2025 PGA Tour season — as the timetable for return is slated for three to four weeks.

It marks a disappointing start to 2025 after a standout year for the American, who stayed at the top of the rankings through 2024 besides being voted PGA Tour Player of the Year for a third consecutive time. Scheffler also won the Olympic gold medal in Paris, retained his Players Championship and won the Masters for a second time before rounding things off with the FedEx Cup title.

Meanwhile, Norwegian star Hovland was quoted over the weekend as saying that he was still undecided about his entry. The six-time PGA Tour winner has been out of action since September with a wrist injury, more recently followed by a broken toe that happened after he had landed in Hawaii.

Speaking to Norsk Golf, Hovland said the toe injury occurred in his Hawaii hotel room, adding it could take four to six weeks for recovery. “I've hit a few balls, albeit without shoes, and without putting any strain on my right foot,” he said.

“But my toe hurts a lot less already, it's a big difference. So we'll see. I have a few days to decide.”

“I got up in the middle of the night and was going to turn down the lights and get ready for bed and I stubbed it on the bed frame,” Hovland said on the PGA Tour website. “It happens.”

“I think the walk is going to be the toughest part this week,” Hovland said of a Kapalua course that has the steepest terrain on tour. “The swing is feeling better and better.”

As of Wednesday, Hovland was entered for the tournament and scheduled to play alongside Rafael Campos and Byeong Hun An.