Shubhankar Sharma makes gains at Hero Dubai Desert Classic

India’s lone full-time representative on the DP World (European) Tour, Shubhankar Sharma rode a 2 under par round of 70 to climb into the top 30 of the $9 million Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club on Saturday.

Sharma followed initial cards of level par 72 and 1 under 71 and is 3 under 213 for the tournament, 11 shots behind 54-hole leader, Cameron Young of the US who was 14-under with scores of 67, 64 and 71. Sharma could however have been better placed had he made better use of his opportunities.

“I thought I played the tougher front nine well and should have scored better on the back,” Sharma said on Saturday. “I would have loved to make a birdie on the 18th today It was a perfect yardage for a two iron (232 yards) but there was mud on the right of the ball.”

On his form in his first event of the season, he added, “It’s up and down; the driving has been good but I also messed up a few drives today so overall, the game is still like work on the progress. Missed a few putts on holes 11 and 14 and didn’t make full use of the par-5s, but there’s a day to go yet.

“On 11, I had about maybe six-seven feet. Not a bad putt, but just went through the break left out on the right. And a similar putt on 14 which was probably a 10-11 feet but just again the other way. So a few putts here and there.”

Sharma began with a bogey from the greenside bunker but fought back by nailing a 19-foot birdie on the second hole and added another from a birdie from inside three feet on the third. A miss from eight feet for birdie on the sixth was a dampener, but he sank a 15-footer for birdie on seven. Just when it seemed he had the momentum, he hit the tee shot on eighth into the bushes. That cost him a dropped shot.

The second round saw him close with 10 pars and in the third round, the last 10 had nine pars and one birdie despite the missed birdie putts on 11 and 14.

Up the order, McIlroy began day three 10 shots behind the leader. But by the time he was through, he had gone 9-under 63 and was in the running to defend his title, tied for second on 12 under 204 with Adrian Meronk of Poland and one shot behind the 26-year-old Young. The American had a mid-round stumble but managed to get back to the top by the end.

With the wind picking up in the afternoon, there were just seven rounds in the 60s. The two best cards of the day came from McIlroy and his playing partner Joaquin Niemann (67), who was sole sixth. Five players shot 69s and only one of them, Li Haotong, was in the top 10 at shared fourth place.

McIlroy had a stunning 5-under front nine that included a hat-trick of birdies. On the back nine, which has seen better scores this week, McIlroy added two more birdies and closed with an eagle from off the green with a putter. Having never finished outside the top 10 in his last 11 visits to the event, McIlroy came to the 2024 edition tied with Ernie Els for most wins at the event at three.

On a possible win, McIlroy said, “It would be amazing. First player to get my name on it four times, it would be awesome. I've had so much success in Dubai, whether it be at this tournament or over at Jumeirah Golf Estates and Race to Dubai. It's been a really, really good place to me. I love coming back here. I really enjoy my time here. It would be amazing if I was able to get another win."

Also Read: In his new worldview, Rory McIlroy has India on the mind