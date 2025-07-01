Two Indians finish inside top 10 at Amundi German Masters

DLF golfer Vani Kapoor and two-time Olympian Diksha Dagar ensured the would both finish inside the top at the 300,000-euro Amundi German Masters near Hamburg on Sunday.

Playing in her third Ladies European Tour. event of the season, Kapoor was tied for sixth place with Dagar finishing two spots behind her, thereby continuing the trend of strong Indian performances on the Ladies European Tour.

Singapore’s Shannon Tan came through a testing final day on the North Course of the Green Eagle Golf Courses in northern Germany, winning a second LET title after her title triumph on debut in Africa last year.

Bangalore-based rookie Avani Prashanth (73-74-74-73, 2 over 294), the third of nine Indians in the field to make the halfway cut. took a share of 26th place.

Kapoor (72-70-76-71) recovered from a disappointing third round to shoot a 2 u under par 71 in Sunday’s windy conditions and a tournament total of 3 under par 289 for the week. It was her first top 10 placing on the LET since October of 2022, when she finished tied for eighth at the Hero Women’s Indian Open.

Two-time LET winner Dagar (69-73-74-74) recorded her fifth top 10 finish of the season and a return to the upper echelons of the Order of Merit (10th) with a tournament aggregate of 2 under par 290 on the par-73 event venue.

Tan sealed her narrow win with a crucial par putt on the last hole on a tense final day to beat the home favourite Helen Briem, 19, by a single shot stroke despite a closing 3 over par 76.

The Singaporean fumbled and threw away her overnight lead midway through her round but played steady golf through the closing phases to deny clubhouse leader Briem who had finished in the group ahead.

“It means a lot to win, especially after being in contention the past few weeks and not being able to close out in the last round,” the 21-year-old told the LET website. “It definitely hurt before, but to get the victory this week means a lot to me.

“I missed a few greens out there on the front nine. The work that I put in last week when I saw my coach, we did a lot of short game, and also changed the shaft on my wedges, that paid off.

“I was missing the greens but missing it in the right spots for most of them. That definitely does help. It was quite windy out there, but if it’s windy for me then it’s windy for everyone else. I just went out there and controlled the controllables and that’s all I could do.

“I only knew the situation when I was walking up on 18, I looked at the leaderboard and knew I had to two-putt it. That’s the only time I looked at a leaderboard. The birdie putt definitely had a chance, I hit it two or three feet past but it had a chance considering it was 11 paces downhill.”

New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey had a 1 under 72 to end in third place on 7 under 281 for her third top 10 in four weeks and equalled her best of third place at the Hulencourt Women’s Open. South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace and Ireland’s Anna Foster were tied for fourth on 4 under 284 while Czechia’s Tereza Melecka finished alongside Kapoor in shared sixth place.