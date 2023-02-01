Bangalore amateur Anand leads PGTI Qualifying School final round

Two-time national amateur champion Aryan Roopa Anand led a packed field with a sparkling six under par 64 after day one of the Final Qualifying Stage of the Tata Steel PGTI Q School 2023 at Kolkata’s Tollygunge Club on Tuesday.

Bangalore-based Anand won the national men’s amateur championship in 2019 and 2021 and represented India most recently at the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship in Thailand.

The 21-year-old led a field packed with seasoned professionals that included players from the United States, Japan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, all vying for the right to play the 2023 season on the Professional Golf Tour of India.

Seasoned Sri Lankan K. Prabagaran and Sudhir Sharma of Greater Noida were tied for second place on five-under 65s at the picturesque par-70 course.

Anand, who is also currently India’s top-ranked amateur golfer, recorded seven birdies and a bogey during his round on Tuesday. A winner of five amateur and one junior title, he also had a good day with the driver and also sank four long birdie putts from between 10 and 18 feet midway through his round.

Making his maiden appearance at the Tata Steel PGTI Qualifying School, Anand said after his round that accuracy had been his strong point on the day.

“This course requires accurate ball-striking and I did that well today,” he told the PGTI.

“The long conversions midway through my round gave me momentum. The last time I played at Tollygunge was as a junior when I finished third. So I’m carrying the added confidence of having done well at this venue in the past.”

Second-placed Prabagaran and Sudhir Sharma made seven birdies against two bogeys each during their rounds on Tuesday.

The top 80 players and ties will make the cut after round two of the Final Qualifying Stage. At the end of round four, only the top 34 will earn their full cards for the 2023 PGTI season.