First-time winner Ekorat, Korea’s K.H. Lee seal Arnold Palmer Invitational berths at Cognizant Classic

Two-time PGA Tour winner K.H. Lee of South Korea birdied three of his remaining five holes at the Cognizant Classic at Palm Beaches Gardens in Florida on Monday morning to finish tied fourth for his best of the season even as Austin Ekorat emerged the fourth first-time tour winner of 2024.

Leereturned to PGA National Resort to complete his weather-delayed final round in 5-under par 66 and his 13-under total saw him finish four back of Eckroat who closed with a 67 to secure his maiden victory by three shots.

Rising Australian star Min Woo Lee (67-70-66-67, 14 under 270)was second alongside South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen (66-71-70-63, 14 under 270)three shy of the winner, the PGA Tour said.

“Just super excited and been waiting for this moment my whole life, and I don't really have a whole lot of words for it right now,” said Ekorat (65-67-68-67, 17 under 267). The Oklahoma player joins Nick Dunlap (The American Express), Matthieu Pavon (Farmers Insurance Open), and Jake Knapp (Mexico Open at Vidanta) as maiden winners in 2024.

Rising Chinese Taipei’s star Kevin Yu posted a closing 69 for his third top-10 of the season in a share of ninth place while compatriot C.T. Pan, who finished tied third in Mexico in the previous weekend, finished T28 after a 71 which was good enough to earn him a spot at this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

The 32-year-old Lee was pleased to snap a run of three missed cuts with a strong finish at PGA National, and is now looking forward to his next start at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass next week.

“I was able to finish strong until the end with great play. I haven’t been performing well recently but I feel like my game is coming around. I feel great,” said Lee, who posted a T7 at the Shriners Childrens Open in October for his last top-10 finish.

“I think this week was certainly the week which brought my confidence back. I was able to produce some good moments. There’s still a lot to play for this season, so I will keep pushing forward.”

Since finishing outside the Top-50 of the final FedExCup points list last season, Lee has not been able to produce the kind of form which saw him successively win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2021 and 2022. He struck the ball beautifully during the weather-disrupted tournament and ranked 37th and 15th in Strokes

Gained: Off the Tee and Approach to Green.

“My iron game was on point. I also hit great tee shots and my putting was good. Overall it was satisfying,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the Players. From my early days, I always dreamt to have a great week at the Players. It’s a great course and event. I’m going to try my best to give it everything I’ve got.”

The 25-year-old Eckroat, in his 50th tour start battled through his remaining 11 holes on Monday in 2-under for a 4-under final round to coast to victory over Van Rooyen (63) and Min Woo Lee(67). The result also sealed his berth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

