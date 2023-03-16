Shiv Kapur holds Mastercard golf clinic for aspiring women players

Arjuna Award winner and home-grown Delhi Golf Club product Shiv Kapur on Wednesday held a clinic to mentor aspiring women golfers as part of DGC Open presenting sponsor Mastercard’s efforts to promote women in sports.

During the session held at the DGC’s driving range and a day ahead of the $750,000 DGC Open, Kapur led a knowledge-sharing session, guiding his trainees of the day on posture, technique, and equipment, to help improve their game.

He then took the class to the nearby practice green to display putting technique and some basic knowledge on how to “read” the slope and speed of the surface.

Of the 25 participants shortlisted for the mentoring session, five players were selected through a social media contest hosted by Mastercard exclusively for aspiring women golfers. The clinic was part of the brand’s wide endeavour to strengthen the Indian sports ecosystem and encourage young women players to take up and excel in golf.

“India has given the world some fine golfers. It gives me immense pleasure to continue my association with Mastercard and work closely with the next generation of golfers,” Kapur said.

“During my interaction with the young players, I was pleasantly surprised to see how talented and committed they are towards the game. I am confident that Indian golf has a bright future,” the Arjuna awardee added.

Noted Manasi Narasimhan, Mastercard’s vice-president and head of marketing and communications for South Asia, “We are committed to helping women pursue a career in sport.

“The company marked the beginning of the new year with a successful cricket clinic for aspiring Under-19 women cricketers with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and it is through such outreaches that we seek to strengthen the sports ecosystem in India by inspiring young players.”