Top-ranked Indian Shubhankar Sharma looks for strong Hero Indian Open run

Two-time DP World (European) Tour winner Shubhankar Sharma cut his golf teeth at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon, venue of the 57th Hero Indian Open that tees off on Thursday. Quite naturally, the former Rookie of the Year is looking forward to a strong showing on what is a home course, and one that he saw grow before his eyes.

Currently the top-ranked Indian golfer at 188th in the world, he is also in pole position to lead the national team at the Paris Olympics later in the year, a prospect that gives him great pleasure. Speaking on tournament eve, he said, Obviously it’s a big target of everyone to qualify for the Olympics. I am very excited also because I know the golf course, Golf National.

“I have played there many times, it's one of my favourite courses on the tour. I think it's a true test. It's not a golf course which is a putting competition. You have to really put on your big boy pants and hit shots. Especially in August it will be really cold also.

“So it will be a proper test and hopefully I will be there. I've been playing well and my goal right now is to just play well in every event that I play. And that should take care of everything else.”

Shubhankar recalled the early years at the Indian Open venue. “This is home for me. I spent my teenage years here and all my evenings were spent practicing on the putting green, playing putting matches with friends. I know all the coaches, I know literally everyone, support staff, everyone who works here.

“The golf course itself is beautiful. I remember when it was being made. We used to play the front nine all the time. The back nine was still being made at that time. So I've seen this golf course literally from its inception, the new golf course. So this is home and coming back here is always very special.

The 27-year-old, who had a top 10 finish at the Open last year handing him entry to this year’s edition as well said his game was on track and that he was hopeful of a good performance this year.

“I've been feeling very good about the game. Since 2018 I've come close many times (to a third tour title), including last week when I was tied for the lead at one point on the final day at the Porsche Singapore Classic. But I'm glad that I'm in form coming into my home event.

“This is our fifth major. And this is my second home. DLF is where I played so much golf from 2012 to 2016, which were my first few years as a professional. So this totally feels like home. And I'm feeling very confident this time, feeling better than I've ever felt coming into the Indian Open. I have more experience on my side, thankfully, since 2018. And, I'm really looking forward to it this week.

Now a professional of close to 12 years, Sharma has been through the grind and feels he has grown as a golfer in this time.

“This is my 12th season as a pro, so it's been a long time, it's been a great time. I've made so many friends, travelled all around the world. And over the years I've learned more about myself, gained experience of playing in different tournaments especially in Europe, playing in the majors.

“And every year I've become a better player and a better person. I have a better understanding of the game and something that I'm really proud of - the journey that I've taken till now.

“I think everything feels really good now. I have become a lot better in pretty much every aspect from short game to putting to my ball striking and a testament of that was at the Open where I thought it was one of my best ball striking weeks.

“And I think mentally I've just become more relaxed. I think after a while and I guess that's the difference between the top players after a certain level that they manage their time in a very good way. They manage their time off the course, their gym time, their meditation time or you know just time with the family.

“Everything is planned properly and that is what gives them the excellence of consistency that they need. So in that aspect I think I've really grown leaps and bounds since last year and every year before that. So that has been my biggest strength.”

Shubhankar has also learnt how to cope with the highs and lows that come with the sport, on overcoming the bad days and managing disappointment. “The ability to bounce back and adapt is very important and that's what golf teaches us. In terms of my mental makeup, I think I've always been a very calm player. I don't get very angry.

“I think I'm good at accepting how things are and pushing myself in the right way and not getting consumed with my own anger or frustrations or expectations. So, yeah, I've become better at that and that also again, like I mentioned before, spending time off the course in the right way in terms of spending time with the family which is so, so important when you're playing abroad for five, six, seven, eight months in a row.”