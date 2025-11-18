AP’s Fiscal Health Needs Urgent Corrective Steps: Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in an interview with Business today's Karishma Asoodani expressed concern over Andhra Pradesh’s current fiscal situation, stating that the state is facing serious financial pressures that must be addressed decisively. He emphasised the need for short-, medium-, and long-term restructuring to stabilise the economy and restore fiscal discipline. Naidu noted that while spending must be prudent, development initiatives cannot slow down, as they are essential for generating wealth, boosting revenue, and creating long-term economic strength. He also highlighted the need to rationalise expenditure across departments. With the 16th Finance Commission’s recommendations expected soon, Naidu said the state will seek support from the Government of India.