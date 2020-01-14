Budget Chatter: Here's how Twitterati is reacting to Nirmala Sitharaman's second Budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her second consecutive Budget today. While the middle class was expecting relief on the tax front, auto industry hoped government would provide stimulus to insulate it from the economic slowdown. Market which has been hitting fresh all-time highs crashed while FM was delivering her speech.

Here's a look at how Twitterati is reacting to Budget 2020.

#Budget2019 right areas of thrust for manufacturing - to be part of GVC, attract investment in electronics, focus on quality and facilitate export. Urgent implementation will be the key. Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) February 1, 2020

Don't give over importance to budgets.



When you will look back you won't even remember what happened in most of the budgets. Amit Gadre (@Longterm_wealth) February 1, 2020

The proposal to increase the insurance cover for bank depositors to Rs. 5 lakh from the existing Rs. 1 lakh is a revolutionary step which will protect the interests of small depositors and provide a fillip to savings. #Budget2020 Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 1, 2020

Our youth want jobs. Instead they got the longest budget speech in parliamentary history that said absolutely nothing of consequence.



PM & FM both looked like they have absolutely no clue what to do next.



#Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/5oUCs8rp32 Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2020

Amidst global turbulence and nations dealing with bushfires & corona virus, FM Sitharaman has looked to craft a granular long term strategy to focus on vital issues. The nation was requesting kuch caro na to her, however she had little room to manoeuvre!#Budget2020 Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2020

Here's how the Government plans to earn revenue and allocate expenditure, as per the Union Budget presented by the FM today#Budget2020 #JanJanKaBudget pic.twitter.com/COvYRjJDkC PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2020

The Govt proposes to start a program whereby urban local bodies across the country would internship opportunities to fresh engineers for a period of up to one year. Local bodies undertake a lot of public work program and this would help their manpower limitations. #JanJanKaBudget BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) February 1, 2020

The presentation of #Budget2020 is just a few minutes away



Stay tuned for live updates,



watch the presentation LIVE on



YouTube: https://t.co/eex2NdcTIP

Facebook: https://t.co/ykJcYlvi5b` https://t.co/BxjyK4Bzhc PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2020

#WATCH Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur arrive at the Parliament, to attend Cabinet meeting; Presentation of Union Budget 2020-21 at 11 am pic.twitter.com/J217IqrVUr ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

Congress expresses hope Union Budget would provide relief to salaried class through tax cuts and invest in rural India besides providing healing touch to common man, industry facing 'hardship' since demonetisation Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2020

Waiting to see if the Union Budget will address Indias two biggest problems: Unemployment (at a 45 year high) and

agricultural sector growth (which has totally stalled). Both of these are giving rise to news like this:https://t.co/Avyf3ZcSm5 Kaushik Basu (@kaushikcbasu) February 1, 2020

Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/zwwp2TTIzj ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

Today, everyone is an economist.#Budget2020 Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) February 1, 2020

And there it is! FM @nsitharaman and her team with #Budget2020 before heading to meet President Kovind #BudgetWithDD pic.twitter.com/VkTwNe6PKx DD News (@DDNewslive) February 1, 2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget 2020-21 in the Parliament today. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/s6jXX3zuqS ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

Delhi: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur offers prayers at his residence, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/dZrhl9v7c5 ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

Watch Live: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament.

Click Here:https://t.co/7WUI5dZBae@nsitharamanoffc @Anurag_Office @PIB_India Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 31, 2020

Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the Budget team, a day ahead of Union Budget 2020. #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/zftZgQ0nmz ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

Nobel Laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee hopes the government will spend more in the Union Budget 2020-21 on Saturday as it is the only way to spur demand.https://t.co/yBxCq0ItMY India Today (@IndiaToday) January 31, 2020

What can we expect from the Union Budget tomorrow? #Budget2020? Here are a few items on our wishlist:

-Investing in climate resilience and nature-based solutions

-Incentivizing MSMEs

-Encouraging corporates to act on climate change

-Investing in energy storage@WRIIndia Ulka Kelkar (@UlkaKelkar) January 31, 2020

#BudgetUpdate

Markets will remain open for the Equity and F&O (derivatives) and Commodities segments on February 1, 2020, on account of the Union Budget 2020.

Other special note to check ???? pic.twitter.com/vYmem7tCs1 Rachit Jain (@rachitpjain) January 31, 2020

Focus of #EconomicSurvey 2020-21 on enabling markets,Promoting 'Pro-Business' Policies & Strengthen 'Trust' in the Economy is highly encouraging. Expecting a growth oriented policy reforms & job creating Union Budget tomorrow. @nsitharaman @FinMinIndia @PMOIndia @SubramanianKri PHD Chamber (@phdchamber) January 31, 2020

Good to see the #EconomicSurvey focus on increasing the number of wealth creators in the Indian economy. The right policy-mix targeting the ease of doing business, transparency and effective enforcement is critical to Indias aspiration to become a $5 trillion economy. Sumant Sinha (@sumant_sinha) January 31, 2020

The recently released #EconomicSurvey does little to reveal the actual situation in the country. The CEA has thrown a curtain over the real issues & ignored very important numbers.



It's not surprising that the global economy has lost faith in India's data. #BJPkaDataGhotala pic.twitter.com/vRyhIOFPNs Rahul Gandhi's Army (@RahulGArmy) January 31, 2020

#EconomicSurvey 2019-20 integrates Indias rich traditions of ethical wealth creation with present-day business environment.



It outlines initiatives for furthering entrepreneurship, trade, job creation & more, to achieve the goal of $5 trillion economy.https://t.co/tIpAWva99S pic.twitter.com/5Q2HIV2lxI Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 31, 2020

These three pictures say it all about our economy . #EconomicSurvey #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/xpacNLoJ5a divyanshu khatri (@divyanshukhatr5) January 31, 2020

#EconomicSurvey : steady growth in real per capita income over the years#EconomicSurvey2020 pic.twitter.com/lQcdJL4tKM PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2020

#EconomicSurvey doesnt reveal actual state of economy, doesnt highlight real issues. It completely ignores ground reality. Given dismal state of economy, its hard to believe growth projection for FY 2020-21 made by Eco Survey. Govt is still not acknowledging its fault lines. Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 31, 2020

According to World Bank, India ranks 3rd in number of new firms created boosting Entrepreneurship at the Grassroot level. #EconomicSurvey pic.twitter.com/pmnwAyqbDB Srini Gowder (@SriniGowder) January 31, 2020

Nothing wrong with data says Economic Survey, economy will rebound to 6 per cent growth. No critique of GST/DeMo and its impact on jobs/growth. Now listen to Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee here. And ask: why is Govt still in denial mode? https://t.co/2vBBmHjcrA Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 31, 2020

Despite short term moderation in growth,Indian economy is poised for a robust growth in the medium term supported by strong fundamentals like narrow current account deficit, high foreign exchange reserves,robust foreign investment inflows, moderate inflation & fiscal discipline. Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 31, 2020

Indian economy has hit the bottom; it will see uptick from here: Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2020

The #EconomicSurvey 2019-20 focuses on wealth-creation for 130 crore Indians. It outlines a multi-faceted strategy to achieve a $5 trillion economy through enterprise, exports, ease of doing business and more. Do read! https://t.co/CZHNOcO7GV Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2020

We are very soon bringing a new scheme for export financing, where we are backstopping any losses that exports could lead to for banks, up to the extent of 90%.



With that, the banks do not need too much capital and are much more confident to lend. #wef20 pic.twitter.com/0kCfvoTKfH Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 24, 2020

So with a forecast rate of growth of 5% for our GDP in '19-'20 we'll fall behind them again? This should get our competitive juices flowing. @nsitharaman ji, let's surprise the world with a blockbuster of a budget including some dramatic moves. And sprint back in front.. https://t.co/uxTHMUGdeo anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 13, 2020

The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India's development.



I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year's Budget on MyGov. https://t.co/zVCL06TdLn Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2020

Smt @nsitharaman invites people to become a part of the budget making process by sharing their ideas and suggestions for #Budget2020. Visit the link for more details. https://t.co/mYtLhvUK2C NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) December 16, 2019

Please share your thoughts on #Budget2020. Shall value your inputs. Thank you in advance. https://t.co/K6O0l7D9f2 Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 16, 2019

My thoughts for #Budget2020 in Agri sector:

1. PM-KISAN amount may be enhanced to 10K to be transferred in 2 instalments (before Kharif and Rabi);

2. New scheme on rural Agri entrepreneurship to attract youth; incentives for women/SC/ST for inclusivity and affirmative action. 1/n Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) January 11, 2020





Unwavering in our commitment to become a five trillion dollar economy!



Today, had in-depth consultations with economists, business leaders and policy experts from various fields on diverse range of subjects. Such synergy augurs well for national progress. https://t.co/KItYkgLxeO Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2020

?? ???? ?? ??? ???? I #5YearsOfNITIAayog



5 years of helping build a #NewIndia; 5 years of encouraging social welfare; 5 years of Cooperative Federalism; 5 years of encouraging innovation & entrepreneurship. #NayiNITINayiDishaNayaBharat @PMOIndia @RajivKumar1 @amitabhk87 pic.twitter.com/VWHtRCWx8O NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) January 2, 2020

The Govt has placed #electricity & clean cooking access as its topmost priority & with continuous efforts, India has seen a remarkable development in this area.



The Blue Revolution is ensuring better quality of life to citizens, especially rural women: #NITIAayog CEO @NITIAayog pic.twitter.com/LDvkVbeXx7 NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) January 10, 2020

Mr. Narendra Modi should stand up & have the courage to speak to the youngsters in these universities & tell them why the Indian economy has become a disaster. He does not have the guts to do this.



Shri @RahulGandhi addresses the media after Opposition parties meeting. pic.twitter.com/MuosxTDt8J Congress (@INCIndia) January 13, 2020

FM may allow individual to pay a lower flat rate of tax if forego all exemptions, similar like corporate tax rate reduced to 22% from 30% for cos that agreed to forgo all exemptions



Does it will lead to complex than simplifying taxes for individuals? @nsitharaman#Budget2020 CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) January 14, 2020



Last 2 days left! Have you submitted your suggestions and ideas for union budget 2020-21? Honble Finance Minister @nsitharaman invites citizens from all walks of life to come forward & contribute towards Nation-building. https://t.co/2uCMdyuZRK @nsitharamanoffc @FinMinIndia MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 18, 2020

#GTonBudget | #RealEstate sector will have a big role to play in Indias dream of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy and the upcoming #Budget2020 is expected to provide the necessary boost. : Alok Saraf#UnionBudget2020 #IndiaBudget pic.twitter.com/7C0L125IXB Grant Thornton in India (@GrantThorntonIN) January 23, 2020

Only if the home loans are made comfortable keeping home buyers in mind, only then will the #RealEstate sector see its rising sun. Tax rebate upto 100% on 1st home loans and 50% on 2nd home loans. @mygovIndia, @FinMinIndia, @narendraModi, #unionBudget2020. https://t.co/iqg8mS9kIT Aravind Manyam (@aravindh_manyam) January 16, 2020

#UnionBudget2020 | Individual taxpayers are looking forward to upward revision in Section 80C threshold which has remained at INR1.5 lacs for the last 5 years. The government may consider increasing this limit to INR3 lacs to encourage long term savings.#KPMGBudgetLive KPMG India (@KPMGIndia) January 22, 2020