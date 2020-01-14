scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Budget Chatter: Here's how Twitterati is reacting to Nirmala Sitharaman's second Budget speech

All eyes will be on the Budget with expectations that the government will do what it takes to get the economy back on track

Nirmala Sitharaman. Here's a look at how Twitterati is reacting to Budget 2020 Nirmala Sitharaman. Here's a look at how Twitterati is reacting to Budget 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her second consecutive Budget today. While the middle class was expecting relief on the tax front, auto industry hoped government would provide stimulus to insulate it from the economic slowdown. Market which has been hitting fresh all-time highs crashed while FM was delivering her speech.

Here's a look at how Twitterati is reacting to Budget 2020.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos