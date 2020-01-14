Budget Chatter: Here's how Twitterati is reacting to Nirmala Sitharaman's second Budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her second consecutive Budget today. While the middle class was expecting relief on the tax front, auto industry hoped government would provide stimulus to insulate it from the economic slowdown. Market which has been hitting fresh all-time highs crashed while FM was delivering her speech.
Here's a look at how Twitterati is reacting to Budget 2020.
?????? ?? ??? ?? ???? ???????? ??? ????? ?? ??? ??? ?????? ????? ?? ??? ?????? ??????? ???? ?????? ????? ?? ??????????? ??? ??? ?? ????, ?? ?????? ???? ????? ?? ??? ????? ??? ???? ?? ?? ?? ?? ????? ?? ???? ?? ?? ????? ?????? ?? ????? ?? ??? ?? ?? ????? ?? ??? ???? ???? ????????Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2020
#Budget2019 right areas of thrust for manufacturing - to be part of GVC, attract investment in electronics, focus on quality and facilitate export. Urgent implementation will be the key.Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) February 1, 2020
Don't give over importance to budgets.Amit Gadre (@Longterm_wealth) February 1, 2020
When you will look back you won't even remember what happened in most of the budgets.
#UnionBudget2020 ??? ??????, ?????????, ???? ? ????? ????? ???? ????????? ??? ???? ???? ?? ???????? ???? ??? ?? ????? ???? ?? ???? ??????? ??? ?? ?????,???? ?? ???????????????? ?? ????? ?? ??? ?? ???? ????? ????? ???? ??? ??,????? ??? ?? ??????? ?????? ????? ?????#JanJanKaBudgetVasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) February 1, 2020
The proposal to increase the insurance cover for bank depositors to Rs. 5 lakh from the existing Rs. 1 lakh is a revolutionary step which will protect the interests of small depositors and provide a fillip to savings. #Budget2020Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 1, 2020
Our youth want jobs. Instead they got the longest budget speech in parliamentary history that said absolutely nothing of consequence.Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2020
PM & FM both looked like they have absolutely no clue what to do next.
#Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/5oUCs8rp32
Amidst global turbulence and nations dealing with bushfires & corona virus, FM Sitharaman has looked to craft a granular long term strategy to focus on vital issues. The nation was requesting kuch caro na to her, however she had little room to manoeuvre!#Budget2020Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2020
Here's how the Government plans to earn revenue and allocate expenditure, as per the Union Budget presented by the FM today#Budget2020 #JanJanKaBudget pic.twitter.com/COvYRjJDkCPIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2020
Still going on? https://t.co/zN0PFzSpwpAmit Paranjape (@aparanjape) February 1, 2020
The Govt proposes to start a program whereby urban local bodies across the country would internship opportunities to fresh engineers for a period of up to one year. Local bodies undertake a lot of public work program and this would help their manpower limitations. #JanJanKaBudgetBJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) February 1, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur arrive at the Parliament, to attend Cabinet meeting; Presentation of Union Budget 2020-21 at 11 am pic.twitter.com/J217IqrVUrANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020
Congress expresses hope Union Budget would provide relief to salaried class through tax cuts and invest in rural India besides providing healing touch to common man, industry facing 'hardship' since demonetisationPress Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 1, 2020
#Modinomics20 #Budget2020 #UnionBudget2020India Today (@IndiaToday) February 1, 2020
Waiting to see if the Union Budget will address Indias two biggest problems: Unemployment (at a 45 year high) andKaushik Basu (@kaushikcbasu) February 1, 2020
agricultural sector growth (which has totally stalled). Both of these are giving rise to news like this:https://t.co/Avyf3ZcSm5
Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls on President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/zwwp2TTIzjANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020
Today, everyone is an economist.#Budget2020Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) February 1, 2020
And there it is! FM @nsitharaman and her team with #Budget2020 before heading to meet President Kovind #BudgetWithDD pic.twitter.com/VkTwNe6PKxDD News (@DDNewslive) February 1, 2020
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget 2020-21 in the Parliament today. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/s6jXX3zuqSANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020
Delhi: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur offers prayers at his residence, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/dZrhl9v7c5ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020
Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the Budget team, a day ahead of Union Budget 2020. #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/zftZgQ0nmzANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020
Nobel Laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee hopes the government will spend more in the Union Budget 2020-21 on Saturday as it is the only way to spur demand.https://t.co/yBxCq0ItMYIndia Today (@IndiaToday) January 31, 2020
What can we expect from the Union Budget tomorrow? #Budget2020? Here are a few items on our wishlist:Ulka Kelkar (@UlkaKelkar) January 31, 2020
-Investing in climate resilience and nature-based solutions
-Incentivizing MSMEs
-Encouraging corporates to act on climate change
-Investing in energy storage@WRIIndia
#BudgetUpdateRachit Jain (@rachitpjain) January 31, 2020
Markets will remain open for the Equity and F&O (derivatives) and Commodities segments on February 1, 2020, on account of the Union Budget 2020.
Other special note to check ???? pic.twitter.com/vYmem7tCs1
Focus of #EconomicSurvey 2020-21 on enabling markets,Promoting 'Pro-Business' Policies & Strengthen 'Trust' in the Economy is highly encouraging. Expecting a growth oriented policy reforms & job creating Union Budget tomorrow. @nsitharaman @FinMinIndia @PMOIndia @SubramanianKriPHD Chamber (@phdchamber) January 31, 2020
Government releases #EconomicSurvey, but mentions nothing on unemployment.#Modinomics20India Today (@IndiaToday) January 31, 2020
Watch #NewsToday live with @sardesairajdeep: https://t.co/4fqxBVUizL pic.twitter.com/zp45heWW8X
Good to see the #EconomicSurvey focus on increasing the number of wealth creators in the Indian economy. The right policy-mix targeting the ease of doing business, transparency and effective enforcement is critical to Indias aspiration to become a $5 trillion economy.Sumant Sinha (@sumant_sinha) January 31, 2020
The recently released #EconomicSurvey does little to reveal the actual situation in the country. The CEA has thrown a curtain over the real issues & ignored very important numbers.Rahul Gandhi's Army (@RahulGArmy) January 31, 2020
It's not surprising that the global economy has lost faith in India's data. #BJPkaDataGhotala pic.twitter.com/vRyhIOFPNs
#EconomicSurvey 2019-20 integrates Indias rich traditions of ethical wealth creation with present-day business environment.Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 31, 2020
It outlines initiatives for furthering entrepreneurship, trade, job creation & more, to achieve the goal of $5 trillion economy.https://t.co/tIpAWva99S pic.twitter.com/5Q2HIV2lxI
These three pictures say it all about our economy . #EconomicSurvey #Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/xpacNLoJ5adivyanshu khatri (@divyanshukhatr5) January 31, 2020
#EconomicSurvey : steady growth in real per capita income over the years#EconomicSurvey2020 pic.twitter.com/lQcdJL4tKMPIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2020
#EconomicSurvey doesnt reveal actual state of economy, doesnt highlight real issues. It completely ignores ground reality. Given dismal state of economy, its hard to believe growth projection for FY 2020-21 made by Eco Survey. Govt is still not acknowledging its fault lines.Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 31, 2020
According to World Bank, India ranks 3rd in number of new firms created boosting Entrepreneurship at the Grassroot level. #EconomicSurvey pic.twitter.com/pmnwAyqbDBSrini Gowder (@SriniGowder) January 31, 2020
Nothing wrong with data says Economic Survey, economy will rebound to 6 per cent growth. No critique of GST/DeMo and its impact on jobs/growth. Now listen to Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee here. And ask: why is Govt still in denial mode? https://t.co/2vBBmHjcrARajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 31, 2020
Despite short term moderation in growth,Indian economy is poised for a robust growth in the medium term supported by strong fundamentals like narrow current account deficit, high foreign exchange reserves,robust foreign investment inflows, moderate inflation & fiscal discipline.Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 31, 2020
Indian economy has hit the bottom; it will see uptick from here: Chief Economic Adviser K V SubramanianPress Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 31, 2020
The #EconomicSurvey 2019-20 focuses on wealth-creation for 130 crore Indians. It outlines a multi-faceted strategy to achieve a $5 trillion economy through enterprise, exports, ease of doing business and more. Do read! https://t.co/CZHNOcO7GVNarendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2020
We are very soon bringing a new scheme for export financing, where we are backstopping any losses that exports could lead to for banks, up to the extent of 90%.Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 24, 2020
With that, the banks do not need too much capital and are much more confident to lend. #wef20 pic.twitter.com/0kCfvoTKfH
So with a forecast rate of growth of 5% for our GDP in '19-'20 we'll fall behind them again? This should get our competitive juices flowing. @nsitharaman ji, let's surprise the world with a blockbuster of a budget including some dramatic moves. And sprint back in front.. https://t.co/uxTHMUGdeoanand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 13, 2020
The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India's development.Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2020
I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year's Budget on MyGov. https://t.co/zVCL06TdLn
Smt @nsitharaman invites people to become a part of the budget making process by sharing their ideas and suggestions for #Budget2020. Visit the link for more details. https://t.co/mYtLhvUK2CNSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) December 16, 2019
Please share your thoughts on #Budget2020. Shall value your inputs. Thank you in advance. https://t.co/K6O0l7D9f2Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 16, 2019
My thoughts for #Budget2020 in Agri sector:Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) January 11, 2020
1. PM-KISAN amount may be enhanced to 10K to be transferred in 2 instalments (before Kharif and Rabi);
2. New scheme on rural Agri entrepreneurship to attract youth; incentives for women/SC/ST for inclusivity and affirmative action. 1/n
#Budget2020 recommendations for export promotion.NASSCOM (@nasscom) January 12, 2020
Visit https://t.co/njNYaHLUU4 to access the full version of our Pre-Budget Memorandum 2020-21.@debjani_ghosh_ pic.twitter.com/1KINxIpwwg
Unwavering in our commitment to become a five trillion dollar economy!Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2020
Today, had in-depth consultations with economists, business leaders and policy experts from various fields on diverse range of subjects. Such synergy augurs well for national progress. https://t.co/KItYkgLxeO
#NewIndia has seen improvements in #health & #education sectors.Rajiv Kumar ???? (@RajivKumar1) January 14, 2020
We must invest in our youth & provide a conducive environment to hone their #entrepreneurial skills.#ILBS #healthcare #EconomicGrowth pic.twitter.com/UFzfBdlWKo
#???????????? ??? ????? ?? ????? ??? ????? ???? ??? ??? ??? ??, ???? ???? ?? ????? ?? ???? ??? ?? ???? ??? ??? ???? ????#economyRajiv Kumar ???? (@RajivKumar1) January 13, 2020
?? ???? ?? ??? ???? I #5YearsOfNITIAayogNITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) January 2, 2020
5 years of helping build a #NewIndia; 5 years of encouraging social welfare; 5 years of Cooperative Federalism; 5 years of encouraging innovation & entrepreneurship. #NayiNITINayiDishaNayaBharat @PMOIndia @RajivKumar1 @amitabhk87 pic.twitter.com/VWHtRCWx8O
The Govt has placed #electricity & clean cooking access as its topmost priority & with continuous efforts, India has seen a remarkable development in this area.NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) January 10, 2020
The Blue Revolution is ensuring better quality of life to citizens, especially rural women: #NITIAayog CEO @NITIAayog pic.twitter.com/LDvkVbeXx7
Mr. Narendra Modi should stand up & have the courage to speak to the youngsters in these universities & tell them why the Indian economy has become a disaster. He does not have the guts to do this.Congress (@INCIndia) January 13, 2020
Shri @RahulGandhi addresses the media after Opposition parties meeting. pic.twitter.com/MuosxTDt8J
FM may allow individual to pay a lower flat rate of tax if forego all exemptions, similar like corporate tax rate reduced to 22% from 30% for cos that agreed to forgo all exemptionsCA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) January 14, 2020
Does it will lead to complex than simplifying taxes for individuals? @nsitharaman#Budget2020
Last 2 days left! Have you submitted your suggestions and ideas for union budget 2020-21? Honble Finance Minister @nsitharaman invites citizens from all walks of life to come forward & contribute towards Nation-building. https://t.co/2uCMdyuZRK @nsitharamanoffc @FinMinIndiaMyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 18, 2020
#GTonBudget | #RealEstate sector will have a big role to play in Indias dream of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy and the upcoming #Budget2020 is expected to provide the necessary boost. : Alok Saraf#UnionBudget2020 #IndiaBudget pic.twitter.com/7C0L125IXBGrant Thornton in India (@GrantThorntonIN) January 23, 2020
Only if the home loans are made comfortable keeping home buyers in mind, only then will the #RealEstate sector see its rising sun. Tax rebate upto 100% on 1st home loans and 50% on 2nd home loans. @mygovIndia, @FinMinIndia, @narendraModi, #unionBudget2020. https://t.co/iqg8mS9kITAravind Manyam (@aravindh_manyam) January 16, 2020
#UnionBudget2020 | Individual taxpayers are looking forward to upward revision in Section 80C threshold which has remained at INR1.5 lacs for the last 5 years. The government may consider increasing this limit to INR3 lacs to encourage long term savings.#KPMGBudgetLiveKPMG India (@KPMGIndia) January 22, 2020
By completing the projects which are on hold, the real estate sector could be brought back to its original state or even better. For this, the government has to take proper steps. Hoping for better tax exemptions in the #unionBudget2020. @mygovIndia @FinMinIndia https://t.co/Pg0nYeVnhsBhavana Deshmukh (@BhavanaDeshmuk3) January 16, 2020
