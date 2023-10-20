Ex-Apple executive Ipsita Dasgupta appointed HP India chief

scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Gurpreet Singh Brar, who was interim MD, will move to the role of VP, Innovation and Growth for HP's India Market

  • HP appoints Ipsita Dasgupta as Senior Vice President & Managing Director of HP’s India market
  • In her previous stint, she was working with Apple as Senior Director of Marketing for Apple Services
  • Gurpreet Singh Brar, who was officiating as interim MD since November 2022, will move to a new role of the Vice President, Innovation and Growth for HP's India Market.

US PC giant HP today appointed Ipsita Dasgupta as the Senior Vice President & Managing Director of HP’s India market. Dasgupta will be responsible for leading all aspects of HP’s strategy and P&L in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, and will report to David McQuarrie, HP Chief Commercial Officer. Gurpreet Singh Brar, who was officiating as interim MD since November 2022, will move to a new role of the Vice President, Innovation and Growth for HP's India Market.

On Ipsita Dasgupta’s appointment, David McQuarrie, HP Chief Commercial Officer said, “India is a key growth area for HP, and I’m thrilled to welcome Ipsita to continue driving our traction and momentum in this dynamic market. With expertise across various industries, we have great confidence in her ability to hit the ground running and lead our business through the next phase of growth.” 

“India is on a phenomenal journey of growth and the opportunity to lead HP's business here, amidst the country’s digital transformation journey is very exciting,” said Ipsita Dasgupta.

Dasgupta’s earlier stint was with Apple in the capacity of Senior Director of Marketing for Apple Services based at Apple headquarters leading Global Synergy Marketing, External Partnership Marketing, Consumer Insights, and Market and Competitive Intelligence for Apple's subscription services. Prior to Apple, she held executive positions in various multinational companies including President of Corporate Strategy and Incubated Business at Star India, A Walt Disney Company; and Chief Commercial Officer for the South Asia and Greater China at General Electric Company.

Dasgupta is a seasoned leader with 24 years of international operating experience across various industries and has invested more than half of her career leading P&Ls across multiple industries and the other half leading Marketing, Strategy and Growth functions for global multinationals (both B2B and B2C), with regional and global responsibilities.

Ipsita holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from Columbia University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Also read: Apple CEO Tim Cook heads to China amid reports of underwhelming iPhone 15 sales

Published on: Oct 20, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
