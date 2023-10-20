Ex-Apple executive Ipsita Dasgupta appointed HP India chief

US PC giant HP today appointed Ipsita Dasgupta as the Senior Vice President & Managing Director of HP’s India market. Dasgupta will be responsible for leading all aspects of HP’s strategy and P&L in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, and will report to David McQuarrie, HP Chief Commercial Officer. Gurpreet Singh Brar, who was officiating as interim MD since November 2022, will move to a new role of the Vice President, Innovation and Growth for HP's India Market.

On Ipsita Dasgupta’s appointment, David McQuarrie, HP Chief Commercial Officer said, “India is a key growth area for HP, and I’m thrilled to welcome Ipsita to continue driving our traction and momentum in this dynamic market. With expertise across various industries, we have great confidence in her ability to hit the ground running and lead our business through the next phase of growth.”

“India is on a phenomenal journey of growth and the opportunity to lead HP's business here, amidst the country’s digital transformation journey is very exciting,” said Ipsita Dasgupta.

Dasgupta’s earlier stint was with Apple in the capacity of Senior Director of Marketing for Apple Services based at Apple headquarters leading Global Synergy Marketing, External Partnership Marketing, Consumer Insights, and Market and Competitive Intelligence for Apple's subscription services. Prior to Apple, she held executive positions in various multinational companies including President of Corporate Strategy and Incubated Business at Star India, A Walt Disney Company; and Chief Commercial Officer for the South Asia and Greater China at General Electric Company.

Dasgupta is a seasoned leader with 24 years of international operating experience across various industries and has invested more than half of her career leading P&Ls across multiple industries and the other half leading Marketing, Strategy and Growth functions for global multinationals (both B2B and B2C), with regional and global responsibilities.

Ipsita holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from Columbia University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

