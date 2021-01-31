Budget 2021: How to watch live streaming of Union Budget

The PM Modi-led government will present its eighth Union Budget on Monday, February 1. The Budget 2021 will come on the backdrop of an economic upheaval. All stakeholders have great expectations from the upcoming Budget, which could provide a healing touch to the pandemic-battered economy and push growth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the budget in the Parliament at 11 am on Monday.

The Live streaming of the Budget can be watched on Aaj Tak, India Today, and Lok Sabha TV channels. Besides, one can also watch on YouTube channels of PIB India, Aaj Tak, India Today, and Lok Sabha.

One can simply go to YouTube and type on the search option "India Today live TV budget" and can watch the speech of the Finance Minister.

One can also watch the Live streaming on BusiessToday.in . Besides, if one wants to read the latest updates and everything on a budget then one can read on BuisnessToday.in live blog.

This year's budget is the first Budget of India's independent history that doesn't have physical copies, and it's because of the coronavirus outbreak. This year, the government has decided to go with soft copies of the budget. In fact, all the MPs will also get Budget 2021's soft copies.

This year Parliament's budget session will be held in two phases, phase one will start from January 29 to February 15, Phase two will take place from March 8 to April 8.

The Union Budget is an annual statement of the ruling government that contains documents regarding the income and expenditure statement of the Central government along with a finance bill, detailing new tax and other measures for the new financial year.

Earlier, the Budget was presented at the end of February, but the Modi-led government scrapped this colonial-era tradition and Late FM Arun Jaitley began presenting the annual account on February 1 since 2017.

