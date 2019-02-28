Akash-Shloka wedding: Coldplay, Chainsmokers perform in bash at St Moritz

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's three-day pre-wedding bash took place in St Moritz-the luxury alpine resort town in Switzerland. The bash witnessed some power-packed musical performances by British rock band Coldplay and American DJ The Chainsmokers on Wednesday. Moreover, the function also included celebrities from Bollywood and cricket world. From Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh to Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, the Swiss luxury resort was studded with Indian superstars.

In a video Sharukh Khan was seen grooving with Chris Martin in his famous song, Sky full of Stars, while Aamir Khan danced with bride Shloka on 'Aati Kya Khandala'. Love birds Alia-Ranbir and Malaika-Arjun were also seen together in the wedding bash. Makeup artist Mira Parmar posted a picture with Alia Bhatt, where she was seen wearing cold shoulder golden outfit accentuated with earings from the studio of Carrie Elizabeth.Actresses Disha Patani, Jaqueline Fernandez, Vidya Balan and Karishma Kapoor were also dazzling in their glamourous robes.However, the show was stolen by Akash and Shloka's parents as the Sambdhi dance started. Mukesh -Nita Ambani and Russell-Mona Mehta danced to 'Ae Meri Zoharzabi' and 'Waaha Waaha Ramji'.According to local Swiss media, over 850 guests were part of their Winter Wonderland-themed event and around 200 security people were deployed. Akash and Shloka are getting married on March 9 at the Jio world Centre in Mumbai. The reception is scheduled for March 11.

Akash and Shloka got engaged in June 2018. Shloka is the director of Rosy Blue Foundation and the co-founder of ConnectFor. Akash heads strategy at Reliance Jio.